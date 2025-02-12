EastEnders: All the ‘flaws’ as Bianca escapes lock-up to save Sonia from Reiss

In EastEnders last night (Tuesday, February 12), Bianca managed to escape from the lock-up and save her sister from Reiss.

She entered Sonia’s house at exactly the right moment and hit Reiss on the head with a teapot.

But, would any of this actually happen? Here are all the ‘flaws’ fans have spotted within these scenes.

Bianca managed to undo the cuff (Credit: BBC)

1. Bianca escape in EastEnders

Bianca managed to unchain herself (something she hadn’t been able to do in months) and then make her way out of the lock-up. She then managed to find her bearings and get all the way back to Walford… Just how would this be possible?

One fan complained: “Are we to believe that Bianca has been able to magically remove her handcuff after weeks of not being able to?”

However, another fan came up with an explanation as to how Bianca managed to free herself: “I agree, but Reiss did leave some tools behind and I think that was what Bianca used to break the chains.”

2. Where did her energy come from?

Being held in that lock-up for months on end without proper food, drink, hygiene and light would definitely rob Bianca of all her energy and would likely even make her too weak to stand. She’d be seriously ill.

But, miraculously, Bianca managed to free herself and successfully make the journey back to the Square…

One fan commented: “I do agree that she is in an overly fit state despite being kept in there though, that confuses me. However, I’m going to let it slide because I am really enjoying the story.”

She had a lot of energy… (Credit: BBC)

3. Knocking Reiss out

Fans are also wondering how she arrived back at Sonia’s house at exactly the right time to save her.

A viewer took to Reddit and shared: “I was disappointed to see her randomly at the house at the right time.”

With months of being locked-up and unable to escape, the chances of Bianca being able to free herself, get back to Walford and then turn up at Sonia’s house right at the time her sister had discovered the truth about Reiss and was in danger… well, it’s extremely unlikely.

4. They didn’t even check him

A fourth ‘flaw’ spotted by fans is that Bianca and Sonia left Reiss in the house alone whilst they went to get help from Jack. Nobody checked to see if he was still alive or stayed with him to make sure that he didn’t escape. And, of course, he ended up doing just that.

With Reiss so dangerous, they should’ve kept a closer eye on him, with one viewer noting: “Just like all the others in the past who have walked out. Glad to have B back, Son you and B shouldn’t have left him there, he wasn’t dead with the teapot. So he’ll be back next week, the creep.”

