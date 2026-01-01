What time is EastEnders on tonight? Schedule and iPlayer release explained as soap prepares for New Year flashforward

Max Branning’s special flashforward airs on EastEnders tonight (Thursday, January 1), as the soap prepares to kick off the New Year with a bang. The soap faithful will know that EastEnders usually airs between Monday and Thursday at 7.30pm – although it’s been a bit different this week, due to Christmas.

And, with numerous explosive secrets to protect, the soap won’t be available to stream on BBC iPlayer at 6am as usual, either.

So what time is EastEnders on tonight? And when will it be added to BBC iPlayer?

Max Branning gets 2026 off to a bang (Credit: BBC)

BBC One and iPlayer schedule revealed

EastEnders returns to BBC One tonight in its usual 7.30pm slot. However, in order to keep an air of mystery surrounding Max’s story, the episode won’t be available to stream on BBC iPlayer at 6am like it normally would be.

This means that viewers will have to hold until it plays on BBC One before they can watch the episode online. The episode will be added to the streaming service at 7.30pm sharp, allowing online viewers to watch at the same time as those who prefer to wait for broadcast.

But what exactly is happening on EastEnders tonight?

There’s never a dull moment where Max is concerned (Credit: BBC)

A flashforward airs in EastEnders spoilers for tonight

As the episode begins, Max is caught up in another hugely dramatic situation. As New Year’s Day dawns on Walford in 2027 (!), Max is forced to navigate a precarious sequence of events.

What drama has Max Branning wrought this time?

While precise details have been kept under wraps, actor Jake Wood recently teased: “I think it’s the first time EastEnders have done anything like this, so they have a whole episode which is one New Year’s Day,” Jake began.

He continued: “So, in the new year, you have got Max in a lot of trouble, and there’s a lot of drama. Those episodes are amazing. Then suddenly on New Year’s Day, we cut to The Vic, and it’s not New Year’s Day 2026, it’s New Year’s Day 2027.”

“We see Max, and he has obviously had a busy year. He has been in lots of drama and lots of events that have happened.”

Jake added: “I think the audience is really going to love it. There has been so much speculation, and it’s just a really interesting way of telling the story. Over the next year, we are going to build up to what we have seen.

“We have got a whole half an hour episode of the flash forward, and honestly, it’s jam-packed full of questions.”

Read more: 8 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ravi’s life hangs in the balance as Harry wreaks a terrible revenge