What time is EastEnders on tonight? All you need to know as soap airs special Boxing Day episode

There’s an extra episode of EastEnders tonight (Friday, December26), as the soap returns for an additional festive episode. And, with so much fallout to unpack from last night’s explosive episode, the aftermath is revealed as the residents of residents unpack everything that’s happened so far.

But what time is EastEnders on tonight? And will it be available to stream on BBC iPlayer as usual?

The Beales and the Brannings are shaken by the events of last night (Credit: BBC)

Viewing schedule unpacked as EastEnders airs extra episode tonight

The extra episode of EastEnders will play on BBC One tonight (Boxing Day!) at the later time of 9.30pm, for thirty minutes.

And, while the BBC didn’t make yesterday’s episodes available until after they were broadcast, tonight’s should be available to stream on BBC iPlayer at the usual time of 6am.

But what does EastEnders have in store for us tonight?

At least one family is still having a merry Christmas (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Spoilers for Boxing Day: The police swarm Albert Square

Following the dramatic events of Christmas Day, the residents of Albert Square reel in the aftermath. With a number of terrible secrets exposed and many questions still in desperate need of answering, those in the middle of it all struggle to move on.

But what brings the police to Walford?

Meanwhile, as the Slaters struggle to deal with the fallout from recent revelations, the Beale and the Branning clan also react in the aftermath of Max’s bad behaviour.

Can Max make things right with his children? And what do the events of Christmas mean for Zoe and her future on Albert Square?

Also, after a busy week for Nigel, the Mitchell family settle down to enjoy a family together. With Phil and Julie planning to put him into a care home after the events of the week, Nigel’s at the centre of their celebrations.

Aware that his dementia symptoms are escalating, Nigel puts preparations in place to make his Christmas a truly special one.

But what does Nigel have planned?

