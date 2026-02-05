WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and reveals what happens to Nigel.

Today’s EastEnders sees Nigel fighting for his life after a terrifying accident at Phil’s house, leaving his future hanging in the balance.

Nigel is rushed to the hospital after Phil finds him unconscious in the bath, and the drama forces some heartbreaking decisions for everyone involved.

But will Nigel pull through?

Phil drags Nigel from the bath and saves his life (Credit: BBC)

Nigel’s future confirmed in EastEnders

What should have been a happy day quickly turns into a disaster following Julie and Nigel’s vow renewal. After the celebrations, Phil brought his best friend home early, determined to look after him.

Earlier, things had seemed to be back on track when Julie and Phil finally made peace. Julie even agreed that she and Nigel should move back in with Phil, giving them all a fresh start.

While Julie enjoyed the party, Phil settled Nigel with a relaxing bubble bath upstairs.

But a distraction from Mark Jr proves costly. Phil was drawn into an argument and upstairs, Nigel drifted off in the bath, unnoticed.

Today’s episode sees Phil still arguing with Mark. When Phil eventually remembers Nigel and rushes back upstairs, the scene is every carer’s worst nightmare.

Nigel is unconscious, submerged in the water. Panicking, Phil hauls him out and calls for Mark’s help.

Phil desperately tries CPR, but when it fails, Mark urges him to put Nigel on his side and hit his back to force the water out.

Thankfully, it works. As Mark phones for an ambulance, a shaken Phil cradles Nigel, admitting he thought he had lost him forever.

Nigel is rushed to the hospital (Credit: BBC)

Doctors fight to save Nigel

Julie’s panic sets in when Honey tells her there is an ambulance outside Phil’s house. She rushes home to find Nigel being loaded onto a stretcher. She demands to know what has happened, but Phil is still too stunned to explain.

At the hospital, doctors manage to stabilise Nigel, but they make it clear this was a near-fatal drowning. Nigel remains in a very fragile condition, and the danger is far from over.

Phil initially keeps quiet about the fact that he took his eye off Nigel. However, after a frank conversation with Linda, he finds the courage to tell Julie the truth.

Julie surprises him by not reacting with anger. She tells Phil she understands just how hard it is to care for Nigel and insists the accident was not his fault.

But when Phil admits that the care home had called with a space and he did not tell her straight away, Julie is furious.

Phil knows it is time for Nigel to go into a home (Credit: BBC)

Julie makes a big decision

Later, Phil explains to Julie that he did try to tell her about the care home and promises to fix things.

The events of the night have made one thing painfully clear to him. Looking after Nigel is becoming harder every day, not just for Phil, but for all of them.

Accepting the reality they have been avoiding, Phil agrees it is time to call the care home back. Julie is relieved, even though the decision breaks her heart.

Sitting beside Nigel’s hospital bed, Julie and Phil share an emotional conversation about how Nigel has brought them together and how they now have to do what is best for him, no matter how difficult it feels. Phil reveals the care home is staying open late, waiting for their answer.

Julie makes the call and tells the manager that she and Phil have jointly agreed to accept the place for Nigel.

With Nigel’s condition worsening, is this the change they all need?

