Danger was close to striking poor Nigel in today’s EastEnders as he fell asleep in a bath after his romantic vow renewal ceremony – but could Paul Bradley, who plays Nigel, really be leaving the soap?

It was a gut-wrenching moment as Phil brought Nigel home from his vow renewal early, only to be distracted by Mark Jr while Nigel headed for a much-needed soak. But is this really the end for Nigel?

Julie and Nigel renewed their vows (Credit: BBC)

Joy turned to horror

Nigel started the day determined to renew his vows with Julie despite Phil’s concerns about whether it might all be too much.

Julie was delighted when Nigel turned up at the ceremony, and although there was a wobbly moment with Phil stepping in to smooth things over, the ceremony went off without a hitch.

Afterwards, while Julie mingled with guests, Nigel asked Phil to take him home.

At first, Phil suggested the B&B, but Julie had other ideas – she wanted them all to move back in with Phil instead. With that feud now behind them, it looked like brighter days were ahead for the trio.

But this is Walford – and drama is never far away.

Phil helped smooth things over when Nigel had a wobble (Credit: BBC)

Deadly bathtime for Nigel in EastEnders

Phil set Nigel up with a relaxing bubble bath, but got pulled away when Mark arrived with Julie’s bags.

Asking Nigel to stay put, Phil rushed off, only to get caught up with Julie and a tense chat about the care home. But Julie was having none of it – not after such a lovely day.

Mark then let slip that he’d told Julie about Phil’s plans to whisk Nigel to Portugal. Phil was not impressed, but in the commotion, he completely forgot about Nigel upstairs.

Unbeknownst to them, Nigel had slipped into the bath and nodded off, dipping dangerously under the water.

Nigel falls asleep in the bath (Credit: BBC)

The drama continues for Nigel in tomororw’s EastEnders

Tomorrow will reveal the outcome of Nigel’s drama.

However, it remains to be seen if this is a tragic end for him. Or Phil can save his best friend before it’s too late?

Patrick went to see Zoe in jail (Credit: BBC)

What else happened in EastEnders today?

Patrick went to see Zoe in prison, hoping to get answers about the night Anthony died. However, while he was there, he let slip that Jasmine hadn’t been around, leaving Zoe worried about her daughter.

Also, Nugget got closer to the truth about the night he was attacked after Barney overheard Priya and Ravi talking, and Honey found herself suspended from the Minute Mart after Suki read her email.

