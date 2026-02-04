WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, as danger lurks for Nigel.

Drama explodes in EastEnders today as Julie and Nigel’s vow renewal – meant to be the most romantic day of their lives – quickly spirals into chaos.

Nigel and Julie’s vow renewal has arrived (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Julie and Nigel’s big day has arrived

Julie is all smiles as she steps out in her new outfit, ready to tie the knot with Nigel once more. N

igel can’t help but gush over how stunning she looks, and for a brief second, Julie gets a glimpse of the man she first fell for.

But things start to unravel fast.

While Julie is adding last-minute touches, Nigel becomes confused and heads off to see Phil, convinced he’s his best man. Phil is left heartbroken by his best mate’s muddled state, and he’s not sure this vow renewal is a good idea at all.

Phil tries to talk Julie out of going ahead, reminding her of the humiliating moment Nigel wet himself at his film screening last year. Julie is rattled, and for a moment, she isn’t so sure.

With Julie gone, Phil sits down with Nigel to find out what he really wants. Nigel is adamant – he’s determined to marry Julie again, and nothing will stand in his way.

Nigel gets confused at the vow renewal (Credit: BBC)

Julie and Nigel enjoy their day

Meanwhile, Julie arrives at the bar where everyone is gathered, ready for the ceremony. She starts to tell everyone that they won’t be having a vow renewal, as it is too much for Nigel. However, he turns up with Phil, surprising her.

Thrilled that their celebration is going ahead, Julie talks about how they both met as the ceremony gets underway. However, Nigel can’t remember anything she is talking about and gets agitated.

As he realises everyone is watching him, he starts to panic and asks to go home. However, Phil steps in and gets Nigel to repeat his vows after him… calming the situation down.

After the happy couple has said ‘I do’ for a second time, Nigel asks Phil to take him home. Julie and Phil agree that he’ll move back in with Phil, and Julie will join them, hoping it will help Nigel settle.

Phil runs a bath for Nigel (Credit: BBC)

Danger for Nigel

But the day’s not done with shocks. Mark helps Julie move her things back, and Phil tries to broach the delicate subject of a care home for Nigel – but Julie isn’t having any of it, not on their special day. Just as things seem to be calming down, trouble rears its head again. Phil is distracted by Mark, who, pleased that everyone is friends again, tells Phil that it is a good job he didn’t go to Portugal after all, and that he did him a favour. Fuming with his nephew, Phil forgets about Nigel, who is left alone, dangerously dozing off in the bath. Will Phil realise in time and save his pal, or is tragedy about to strike?

