What happens next as Mark and Phil join forces to target Ravi in EastEnders

The mystery surrounding Mark Fowler’s sudden return to Walford was finally cleared up in Monday night’s EastEnders (January 26), and it is safe to say the drama is only just getting started as Phil gets involved.

Mark arrived back on the Square to be greeted by his big sister Vicki, but any hope of a warm family reunion quickly fell apart.

Vicki was convinced Mark had come home to support her at her trial against Joel. The Mitchells, however, were not buying it for a second.

Once Vicki was safely out of earshot, Sam and Phil cornered Mark and demanded the truth. And before long, the real reason for his bruised face came out.

Mark admitted he had been working for a dangerous drugs gang, intimidating people who failed to follow orders. With someone now feeding information to the police, Mark revealed his bosses believe he is the snitch. That confession explained his injuries, but it did little to soften Phil.

Mark is back in EastEnders, and he is dragging Phil into his drama (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mark showed his true colours to Phil

Despite everything, Phil was determined to stick to his plan to get Nigel on a plane to Portugal that very evening. He bluntly told Mark that he had landed himself in this situation and would need to sort it out alone.

Mark did not take the rejection well. Instead, he decided to act behind Phil’s back.

When Julie returned early from Edinburgh, Mark wasted no time filling her in on Phil’s plan to take Nigel abroad. Julie was left shocked and hurt, realising she had believed they were both on the same page about what was best for Nigel.

Furious, she demanded Nigel’s passport back, packed their bags and moved them into Elaine’s boutique hotel across the Square.

Still unaware that Mark had sabotaged his escape plan, Phil reluctantly agreed to help his nephew after all.

Phil agrees to help Mark in EastEnders, but at what cost? (Credit: BBC

EastEnders: Mark and Phil join forces?

Mark then dropped another bombshell.

He told Phil he had already been searching for the police informant and believed he had tracked them down to Walford. What Phil did not realise was that the person Mark was hunting lives right under his nose.

Viewers already know the informant is Ravi. When Mark made it clear the snitch would be a dead man once his bosses caught up with them, Ravi remained completely oblivious.

In fact, Ravi was enjoying a rare positive moment. After arranging a day out for Nugget and Denzel, he felt hopeful as Nugget’s panic attacks seemed to be easing. Sadly for Ravi, danger is much closer than he thinks.

How long will it be before Mark discovers who the real informant is?

Ravi is in grave danger (Credit: BBC)

More twists for tomorrow…

As Vicki gets used to having her younger brother back around, the looming trial against Joel continues to weigh heavily on her mind.

She opens up to Zack about how much she is dreading it, and he invites her back to his flat while he practises new recipes for The Vic.

Vicki is thankful for the distraction and Zack’s support. But is their bond purely friendly, or is there still something more simmering beneath the surface?

Zack and Vicki have dinner together (Credit: BBC)

What else happened in today’s EastEnders?

As Mark roped Phil into his plan in today’s EastEnders, Elaine got her hopes up that a reunion with George could be on the cards when he asked her for a drink.

However, she was crushed when he revealed that the reason he wanted to meet was to tell her he is having a baby with Nicola.

Elaine struggled to hide her upset and clashed with Ian once again as he tried to offer support.

Meanwhile, Jasmine met up with Patrick, taking advantage of his vulnerable state. She asked him for some money to go on a ‘holiday’, which he agreed to, but Oscar refused to take cash from Patrick.

Max also found out from Jack that Jasmine had lied about giving a statement to the police and used it to blackmail Jasmine into staying away from Oscar. Will it work?

