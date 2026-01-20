What happens next in EastEnders as Max fights to prove his innocence after Jasmine bombshell

Jasmine Fisher went all out to destroy Max Branning in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, January 20) as she desperately tried to protect her own deadly secret.

With Max edging closer to the truth, Jasmine made a ruthless move and turned the tables on him, making sure suspicion landed firmly at his door instead of hers.

The drama kicked off when Max realised his son Oscar was planning to leave Walford with Jasmine.

Alarm bells immediately rang, with Max sensing something was off about her sudden urge to disappear. Drawing on his own experience of running away from trouble, Max tried to shut the plan down before it was too late.

>But Jasmine was not about to let him derail her escape. As Max started asking the right questions, she dropped a bombshell that stopped him in his tracks and set off a chain of events with serious consequences.

Here is everything that happened in EastEnders tonight and what will happen next…

It looked like Max had met his match in Jasmine (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: Max worked out the truth

Oscar was furious when he realised his dad had been interfering in his plans with Jasmine. Rather than listening to Max’s concerns, he doubled down and decided a trip to Thailand was exactly what he needed.

What Oscar did not understand was that this was no ordinary holiday. Jasmine was not planning to come back.

When Max overheard Jasmine arguing with her adoptive mum on the phone about plane tickets, he quickly worked out the truth. She was planning a clean break from Walford.

He confronted Oscar in the Square and accused Jasmine of lying. It was not long before tempers flared and a huge row erupted for all to see.

Oscar has a lot of thinking to do (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: Max played with fire as he confronted Jasmine

As if things were not tense enough, Cindy soon weighed in with her own warning. She reminded Max that Jasmine had pushed her down the stairs last year and made it clear she believed Jasmine was dangerous.

With Cindy’s words playing on his mind, Max knew he could not stay quiet. However, a heartfelt conversation with Oscar only made things worse.

When Max warned his son that Jasmine was bound to break his heart, Oscar admitted he loved her and believed she was worth the risk.

Running out of options, Max confronted Jasmine once again. This time, the situation spiralled out of control.

As Max pushed her to reveal what she was hiding, Jasmine realised he was closing in. She lashed out, throwing him against the wall and leaving him stunned by her aggression.

The noise drew Oscar and Kat in, and they immediately assumed Max was to blame. Before he could explain himself, Jasmine acted quickly and delivered a devastating lie, claiming Max had tried to kiss her.

Given Max’s reputation, he now faces an uphill battle to prove his innocence.

More drama to come in EastEnders for Max

Tuesday’s EastEnders will deal with the fallout from Jasmine’s shocking accusation. As Max protests that he has done nothing wrong, the big question is whether anyone will believe him.

Word is set to spread quickly around the Square, leaving Max fighting an all too familiar battle to clear his name. Oscar and Kat are left reeling from what they have been told, while Jasmine once again manages to slip under the radar.

But with so many lies piling up, how long can she really get away with it?

Nugget was haunted by what had happened to him (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron)

What else happened in tonight’s EastEnders?

There was drama for Nugget as he ventured out of the house for the first time since his attack. Despite the fact that he is still recovering, Nugget went to meet Denzel in the Square. But things didn’t go well, and memories of the night someone beat him haunted him.

Struggling to cope, Nugget suffered a panic attack. Thankfully, Denzel and Suki were there to help, but it seems Nugget’s road to recovery is going to be longer than he thought.

While Phil celebrated his 65th birthday, Sam wasn’t in the mood for partying. Ricky couldn’t forgive the fact that she forgot her own brother’s birthday until she admitted that her mind was on other things.

Sam finally told her son she was having treatment for breast cancer, and he was glad she had shared what was happening. Could this be the start of a happier relationship between the pair?

