The wildest EastEnders storylines in 2025: surrogacy schemes, falling bathtubs and murder history

As another year draws to a close for EastEnders, the soap bids farewell to what’s been a turbo-charged 2025.

Easties celebrated forty years on air with its live anniversary special in February – which it marked with an explosion at The Queen Vic, and the marriage of Kat and Alfie.

New Executive Producer Ben Wadey then took over the reigns, welcoming Oscar Branning to Walford and celebrating the high-profile returns of Zoe Slater and Max Branning.

Join us as we look back at some of EastEnders’ wildest storylines this year.

Nicola’s secrets were revealed this year (Credit: BBC)

The wildest EastEnders storylines in 2025: The Mitchells learned the truth about Shireen

The soap answered a major mystery earlier this year when it revealed that Nicola Mitchell killed her son’s ex, Shireen Bashar. In another shocking bombshell, it was also revealed that Shireen had been pregnant when Nicola killed her and buried the body.

Somehow, everyone managed to move on after that, with Harry moving back into the family home, and everyone just agreeing to kind of forget about the fact that Nicola killed her son’s pregnant lover.

Adding fuel to the fire of crazy, there was also the revelation that son Barney wasn’t Teddy’s at all – no, he’d been born of an old affair with his real dad, Zack Hudson.

Reiss tried to kill Bianca (Credit; BBC)

Attack of the killer Reiss

As the year began, bumbling killer Reiss Colwell was holding Bianca Jackson hostage in a lock-up after she learned that he’d killed his comatose ex-wife, Debbie. Cowardly Reiss had let his pregnant partner Sonia take the blame, and was holding Bianca captive to keep her quiet.

Bianca managed to break loose and get back to Albert Square, where she raised the alarm – exposing Reiss as a liar and a murderer. His reign of terror anxiety came to an end on the soap’s 40th anniversary, when he triggered an explosion at The Queen Vic (this was also partially Cindy’s fault), destroying the beloved boozer and killing Martin Fowler.

As Sonia gave birth in the rubble, Reiss popped up again – only to be killed by a falling bathtub.

EastEnders has had no shortage of villains this year, but none of them as chaotic as Reiss.

Suki tried to buy Avani’s baby in the year’s most ill-advised storyline (Credit: BBC)

The wildest EastEnders storylines in 2025: Suki tried to buy a baby

The most controversial of this year’s storylines, 2025 was the year that Suki tried to convince her own granddaughter to act as her surrogate. After manipulating vulnerable Avani into not telling her folks that she was even pregnant, Suki somehow managed to talk the otherwise sensible Eve on board with the plan.

Thankfully, both Avani and Eve saw sense, and Eve accompanied the teenager to an abortion clinic after realising how really not-okay Avani was with carrying the baby to full term.

Suki and Eve are now pursuing more conventional means in building their family, thereby brushing the whole sorry baby surrogacy incident back under the rug, where it belongs.

Vicki shared a smooch with her sister’s brother (Credit: BBC)

Romance for Zack and Vicki

This year saw the return to Walford of Sharon Watts’ sister, Vicki Fowler. Vicki soon made herself at home, scoring herself a place to live and a job at the café.

In getting her feet firmly under Sharon’s table, she also entered into a brief thing with her sister’s brother, Zack. Poor Kathy got the shock of her life when she walked in to find Zack and Vicki looking cosy in the hallway, and who can blame her?

Vicki saw sense soon after that, but Zack’s been pining for her ever since.

Teddy went down for Okie’s murder (Credit: BBC)

Teddy’s prison exit

Mere months after Bianca’s captivity came to an end, so Harry Mitchell’s began. This came as a part of the soap’s cuckooing storyline, in which Harry found himself massively compromised when Ravi Gulati and Okie decided to target his best pal, Kojo.

Harry was free as the storyline finally ended, but not before Teddy found himself facing charges for Okie’s murder. In what might be the year’s most poorly devised exit, Teddy was sentenced to life in prison for what should have been a cut-and-dry case of self-defence.

Anthony’s not the man he was (Credit: BBC)

The wildest EastEnders storylines in 2025: Anthony’s breaking bad

In a year of high profile returns to the soap, Anthony Trueman made his comeback for dad Patrick’s wedding to Yolande. It soon became apparent that Anthony’s not the man we thought he was.

Sure, he’s always been highly strung, but who could have foreseen his turn to outright villain? Lying about Zoe’s mental health, hoarding pictures of her on his laptop, and attempting to expose rival Howie Danes out of jealousy. Anthony was on form this year!

While Anthony’s heel turn proved controversial, it did at least provide some levity in the seemingly never-ending Zoe Slater stalker storyline.

