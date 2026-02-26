The truth behind Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson and his ‘romance’ with co-star

Vinny Dingle has made things official with Lewis Barton in Emmerdale and Bradley Johnson’s real life has been just as eventful.

Away from the ITV soap, the actor has welcomed his first child with fiancée Sammie and is looking ahead to married life too. It is safe to say this is a very special time for the popular star.

Vinny Dingle star Bradley (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson and girlfriend Sammie Johnstone

Bradley and Sammie have been together for five years. In October 2023, he proposed during a romantic break in Rome, later sharing their engagement news on social media.

Posting a photo of the pair in front of the Colosseum, Bradley wrote: “When in Rome…” alongside a ring emoji. Sammie’s sparkling engagement ring was clearly on display as they smiled for the camera.

His Emmerdale co-stars were quick to share their excitement.

Natalie Ann Jamieson, who played Amy, commented: Congratulations!!! Can’t believe she said yes!? hahaha. Lots of love you beautiful pair,” she wrote.

Dean Andrews, known to viewers as Will Taylor, added: “Congrats you two lovebirds.”

“Oh my god!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bradders!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! So happy for you mate,” wrote Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Robinson.

And Bradley’s on-screen mum Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, shared: “BEST NEWS EVER!!! Congratulations.”

Babymooning in Italy (Credit: Instagram/bradleyjakehonson)

Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson makes baby announcement

In June 2024, Bradley revealed the really exciting news that he was set to become a first-time dad.

He posted a picture of a cake iced with the words ‘baby coming December 2024’ and also shared Polaroids from their pregnancy journey. One snap showed Sammie’s growing bump, while others captured the couple holding their scan photos.

Bradley captioned the post simply: ‘Mum and Dad,’ finishing with a love heart emoji.

Lisa Riley once again led the celebrations in the comments. “LOVE YOU BOTH SO SO SO SO MUCH at long long last I can tell everyone-you are both going to be the absolute BEST!!! YIPEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!! so excited!!!! I’ve said congratulations to you both over a hundred times ,” she wrote.

As they awaited their little one’s arrival, the couple enjoyed a babymoon in Italy, with Bradley sharing more loved-up pictures of Sammie and her baby bump.

Baby arrives

Bradley later confirmed via Instagram that their baby boy, Albie, arrived on November 19 2024.

Announcing the news on November 23, he wrote: “Albie Jake Johnson. You are absolutely everything.” The post included a sweet photo of Albie and a wooden plaque detailing his birth date and weight of 6lbs 13oz.

His Emmerdale co-stars were quick to respond with warm messages. Lisa Riley shared: “You know how proud me and Al are of you and Sammie – we love you loads… CONGRATULATIONS… we are available for baby sitting whenever, sending the biggest amount of love.”

Amy Walsh commented: “Awwwwwwww congratulations!!! He’s early!!!! Hope you’re all doing amazing! He’s beautiful xxxx” and Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden, added: “He is delicious. Sending my love to all three of you. Congrats xx.”

Since then, Bradley has given fans glimpses of life as a new dad, including bringing Albie to the Emmerdale set and even styling his hair into a mohawk.

Liv and Vinny were very much in love (Credit: ITV)

Has Bradley Johnson ever dated Emmerdale co-star Isobel Steele?

Although Bradley and Sammie have been happily together since 2021, rumours once circulated about a possible romance between Bradley and his on-screen wife Isobel Steele.

Vinny was married to Liv Flaherty before her death in Emmerdale, and their close working relationship sparked speculation among some viewers.

However, Isobel addressed the rumours in an interview with Metro.co.uk in 2021.

“Brad is wonderful and such a good friend of mine. We are very similar and work really well together when we have scenes just us two.

“I can see why people jumped to conclusions, seeing two characters spending time together on and off-screen.

“For the record me and Brad are not in a relationship. We are just very good friends who enjoy each other’s company out of work as well as in work.”

Sparks have been flying between Lewis and Vinny for some time (Credit: ITV)

Vinny Dingle and Lewis Barton in Emmerdale

After Liv’s death in 2022, Vinny was steered into a relationship with Gabby Thomas thanks to Mandy and Paddy’s meddling. What began as friendship developed further. They shared a date, kissed and eventually moved in together, with Vinny proposing and a wedding planned.

But doubts soon surfaced, particularly after Vinny tried to kiss his best friend Kammy.

Struggling with his sexuality, Vinny joined an online forum and met a man called Mike, believing he would help him make sense of his feelings. Instead, Mike turned out to be a conman who assaulted him and extorted money.

Vinny went ahead with the wedding to Gabby, but the truth later emerged in court. Although they tried to make their marriage work, Gabby realised she could not fully trust him and they eventually separated.

Since then, it has been clear that Vinny shares a genuine connection with Lewis Barton. After holding back for some time, the pair have now shared a kiss and spent the night together, finally making their relationship official.

Mandy is delighted for him, and Vinny has admitted to Kammy that he no longer feels confused and knows this is what he wants. After such an emotional journey, viewers will be hoping this new chapter brings him the same lasting happiness he seems to have found off-screen.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

