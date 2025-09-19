*WARNING this article contains John Sugden Emmerdale spoilers for the episode airing on Friday September 19 that has yet to be broadcast on ITV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Fans of Emmerdale are in for a dramatic update, as ITVX’s early release episode unveils a major twist in the John Sugden storyline.

The latest instalment finally confirms Robert’s release from prison, setting the stage for fresh tensions and unexpected consequences when the episode airs on ITV.

John’s secrets exposed in Emmerdale

We’ve been building up to a dramatic John Sugden exit for the last few weeks. His behaviour has become more erratic and the truth about who he really is has started to show.

He kidnapped Mackenzie Boyd and has been holding him hostage in an underground bunker. Then he drugged Aaron Dingle to keep his husband under his control.

When that didn’t work and Aaron realised the truth he escaped, so John caught him and dragged them both over a cliff. John survived and framed Robert for the fall.

Aaron was in a coma, but now he is awak he has managed to tell everyone the truth about his psycho husband.

However, before Aaron did so, Cain Dingle gave John a lift from the hospital, not knowing anything and thinking he was just helping him out. It obviously gave John a chance to escape before everyone found out he is a killer.

Since then viewers have only seen John once when he dropped unconscious Mack off at the hospital. He told them he was a medic and he had adminstered something to try to save Mack. Then he ran away.

CCTV confirmed John was the one to save Mack (after being the one to put him in that position in the first place) and he hasn’t been seen since.

Robert released

Although John’s whereabouts remain a mystery to the police, Robert has been made a free man again. He was sent to prison after John framed him, but has always protested his innocence.

No one believed him, but now they have to and the preview episode has revealed Robert arrives back in the village after John’s lies were revealed.

John is lurking in the village (Credit: ITV)

John Sugden still in Emmerdale village

Meanwhile, the early release ITVX episode has confirmed John is still on the loose. The police are all over the village so surely there’s no chance he would venture back there.

However, he was seen lurking in the shadows. But why has he returned to Emmerdale? What will his next move be? And who is his next target?

We’re definitely nearing an explosive end, but will John go quietly and escape into the sunset? Or will he be caught be the multiple police on patrol in the village before he can get away?

We’ll have to keep watching to find out!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

