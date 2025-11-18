Ravi kidnapped by drugs boss in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of advance spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, but has not yet played on terrestrial television – in which Ravi Gulati’s criminal past resurfaces, with grave consequences.

Ravi finds himself in severe danger in tonight’s EastEnders (airing Tuesday, November 18) as he continues to reckon with the consequences of his criminal past. Having already thrown Eve and Suki’s adoption assessment into disarray, he’s horrified when a gang of thugs arrive to take him away.

What does Ravi’s mysterious boss have in store for Ravi?

Suki and Eve want Ravi gone (Credit: BBC)

Ravi’s ordered to leave

Following the events of last night’s episode, Suki and Eve’s adoption assessment meeting hangs in the balance. While Suki tries to calm the family argument, Eve attempts to smooth things over with assessor Robin.

Robin elects to reschedule their meeting for another day, leaving Eve dismayed to realise that Ravi could have seriously damaged their chances of adopting. Once Robin has gone, she tells Suki that Ravi will have to go.

Meanwhile, Ravi tells Priya that he has no choice but to start dealing again. He explains how his boss threatened her and the kids, and that he has no choice but to continue dealing while he tries to figure out an exit strategy.

He may have gotten Priya back on side, but Eve and Suki won’t be so easily talked around. Understanding the situation he’s put everyone in, Ravi agrees to leave, for their sake.

Ravi reveals just how much danger the family is in (Credit: BBC)

Ravi taken by his boss in early EastEnders release

The family conversation is interrupted by a knock at the door. Priya and the family are shocked when a pair of musclebound thugs enter, and demand that Ravi leave with them.

After reassuring Priya and the kids that everything will be fine, Ravi agrees to leave.

But what do they have planned for Ravi? And how much danger is he in?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Jasmine attacks Cindy, Ross and Vicki reconcile, and Lauren is scammed