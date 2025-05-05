Opinion: Soap killing off Julie Carp was the wrong move – she’s exactly what Coronation Street is about

Julie Carp sadly lost her life this evening in Coronation Street (Monday, May 5), in a tragic Bank Holiday twist, with the soap killing her off.

In what was a very heartwarming moment at the lakes between Julie and Eileen, Julie took her last breath.

And, it was quite possibly one of the worst decisions the soap has ever made. Here’s why we’re so upset about it.

She sadly died at the lakes (Credit: ITV)

Julie Carp’s death

Julie Carp came back to Coronation Street mid-February and soon enough Todd found out she was suffering from terminal cancer.

And, unfortunately, after a happy reunion with sister Eileen, Julie then confessed to Eileen that she might only live to see the summer.

Well, sadly, Julie never got to see the summer months, passing away this spring instead.

On a trip to the lakes, Julie spent time with her sister in a touching moment. She then asked Eileen to grab her a drink.

When Eileen returned, she turned to see her sister lying with her eyes closed on the floor. Checking for a pulse, Eileen soon realised that Julie had died.

Julie was pure sunshine (Credit: ITV)

Opinion: Coronation Street killing off Julie Carp was wrong

Julie Carp is a classic Coronation Street character, and not just in the sense that she was an icon of previous years. She was also everything that Coronation Street is and should be about. And, killing her off will have us grieving for eternity.

When Julie returned, so did some of Corrie’s roots. Credit to Katy Cavanagh-Jupe for slipping back into the role so smoothly, as if she’d never been away.

Even in her dying days, Julie was smiling and having a laugh, providing us with comical lines and bubbly energy. And, before the darker storylines, Corrie was known for just that.

Julie’s return could’ve also reignited her relationship with Brian Packham, with their past romance being something barely touched on during her return. There’s something very tragic about the idea that the pair ‘both made their hearts sing’ but never got to make another go of things.

Nostalgia aside, everybody on the Street loved Julie. And, many viewers would say the same about themselves. Julie’s bingo fundraiser scenes just proved that the Street was missing her energy ever since she first left. She really was the glue.

Characters that never usually interact with each other were all coming together in the pub to support Julie, providing a real sense of community and comedy. It felt like Coronation Street from the good ol’ days. A time when Julie Carp was still a Weatherfield resident.

Despite only being back for two and a half months, here’s hoping Julie’s legacy lives on in more scenes of a similar nature. We’d love more references to Corrie history, more light-hearted moments in the future.

But, of course, nobody can do it like ‘the legend, the myth, the very, very gorgeous Julie Carp.’ It’s just a pity she had to die for such scenes to air.

