Coronation Street's Eileen, Julie
Coronation Street fans predict major death twist for Eileen that could see her die alongside sister Julie

Both sisters to peg it?

By Tamzin Meyer
Coronation Street fans have predicted a huge death twist for Eileen Grimshaw ahead of her exit that could lead to two characters dying.
Julie Carp will sadly die next week, bringing an end to her terminal cancer storyline.
But, fans now fear that Eileen will also die rather soon in an upsetting twist.
She dies next week (Credit: ITV)

Julie Carp’s death in Coronation Street

Julie Carp came back to Weatherfield a few months ago, bumping into Todd at the Chariot Square Hotel.

It soon became clear that she was hiding something, with Todd finding out that she was suffering from terminal cancer.

Julie initially kept this a secret from Eileen but it all came out when Eileen caught Julie discussing her funeral at Shuttleworth’s.

Since then, Julie’s being trying her best to make the most out of everyday despite her pain. Last night (Wednesday, April 30), saw her enjoy a fundraiser event at the Rovers as local residents gathered for a bingo night.

But next week’s spoilers have sadly confirmed that Julie will pass away while enjoying a day at the lakes with her sister.

Will Eileen be next? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict death twist for Eileen

With Julie’s death about to air on Monday’s episode of Coronation Street (May 5), fans are very aware that Eileen’s soon to leave the soap too.

And they’re now predicting that Eileen’s recent fall and random pains will actually turn out to be much more serious and will lead to her death as well.

One fan commented: “Just a twinge Eileen? They’ll be writing you out soon. It’ll be some fatal illness that… if you’ve been affected …”

Another person joked: “Imagine the ultimate twist: Julie stole Eileen’s kidney of life secretly like and now will live but Eileen dies.”

A third person added: “That is why Julie and the undertaker are so pally!”

But, how exactly will Eileen leave the Street? How will Julie’s death play a part in this?
Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

