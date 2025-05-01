Coronation Street fans predict major death twist for Eileen that could see her die alongside sister Julie

Julie Carp’s death in Coronation Street
Julie Carp came back to Weatherfield a few months ago, bumping into Todd at the Chariot Square Hotel.
It soon became clear that she was hiding something, with Todd finding out that she was suffering from terminal cancer.
Julie initially kept this a secret from Eileen but it all came out when Eileen caught Julie discussing her funeral at Shuttleworth’s.
Since then, Julie’s being trying her best to make the most out of everyday despite her pain. Last night (Wednesday, April 30), saw her enjoy a fundraiser event at the Rovers as local residents gathered for a bingo night.
But next week’s spoilers have sadly confirmed that Julie will pass away while enjoying a day at the lakes with her sister.
Coronation Street fans predict death twist for Eileen
With Julie’s death about to air on Monday’s episode of Coronation Street (May 5), fans are very aware that Eileen’s soon to leave the soap too.
And they’re now predicting that Eileen’s recent fall and random pains will actually turn out to be much more serious and will lead to her death as well.
One fan commented: “Just a twinge Eileen? They’ll be writing you out soon. It’ll be some fatal illness that… if you’ve been affected …”
Another person joked: “Imagine the ultimate twist: Julie stole Eileen’s kidney of life secretly like and now will live but Eileen dies.”
A third person added: “That is why Julie and the undertaker are so pally!”
What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider and let us know your thoughts!