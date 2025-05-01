Coronation Street fans predict major death twist for Eileen that could see her die alongside sister Julie

Julie Carp will sadly die next week, bringing an end to her terminal cancer storyline.

But, fans now fear that Eileen will also die rather soon in an upsetting twist.

She dies next week (Credit: ITV)

Julie Carp’s death in Coronation Street

Julie Carp came back to Weatherfield a few months ago, bumping into Todd at the Chariot Square Hotel.

It soon became clear that she was hiding something, with Todd finding out that she was suffering from terminal cancer.

Julie initially kept this a secret from Eileen but it all came out when Eileen caught Julie discussing her funeral at Shuttleworth’s.

Since then, Julie’s being trying her best to make the most out of everyday despite her pain. Last night (Wednesday, April 30), saw her enjoy a fundraiser event at the Rovers as local residents gathered for a bingo night.

But next week’s spoilers have sadly confirmed that Julie will pass away while enjoying a day at the lakes with her sister.