No Emmerdale tonight – here’s why the soap won’t air and when it will be back

In a shake-up to usual scheduling, Emmerdale will not air tonight. Viewers will be on tenterhooks after seeing Moira inadvertently spark a barn fire in last night’s episode, trapping herself and Ruby.

With the pair’s lives hanging in the balance, their terrified family rush to the scene. And, as Chas, Cain, Mack and John try to rescue Moira and Chas, time is running out.

Who will survive? And when will viewers find out?

The ITV soap usually airs on weekdays, at 7:30. But it won’t be on tonight (Tuesday, September 10). Here’s why – and when you can catch it next.

Why isn’t Emmerdale on tonight?

Tonight’s episode of the soap won’t air due to the UEFA Nations League playing on ITV at the same time. The match will air between 18:45 – 22:00, pushing Emmerdale out of its usual slot.

Montenegro will face off against Wales, meaning that viewers will have to wait until tomorrow to find out the outcome of the barn fire which has both Ruby and Moira trapped…

The soap will return as usual at 19:30 tomorrow, before airing as usual the rest of the week. But what can viewers expect from Emmerdale tomorrow?

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack rushes to the rescue as the barn explodes

As the story continues, Mack rushes to the scene after seeing smoke billowing from the barn. Speeding over on his quad bike, Mack finds John at the scene.

Together they head inside. Meanwhile, a panicked Cain and Chas also make their way to the barn after being called by Mack.

As a terrified Chas tries to hold Cain back, the barn explodes, knocking the onlookers to the ground.

Who has survived… and what will be left of them?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

