Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira hallucinates Emma Barton as she injures Ruby with gun

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, September 9), Moira starts to hallucinate and sees her old nemesis Emma Barton standing in front of her instead of Ruby. Moira’s confusion leads to a fire breaking out, but will everyone be OK?

Elsewhere, Caleb confronts Nate over the kiss with Moira. Nate pleads his innocence but it’s not enough to stop Cain punching him to the ground.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Moira raises her shotgun (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira hallucinates

Following the revelation that Moira “kissed” Nate, Moira and Cain argue. As he rages about her indiscretion, a flicker of deja vu intrudes Moira’s thoughts. Feeling stressed, she slaps Cain.

Later, at the barn, Ruby arrives to gloat at Moira, but Moira is unresponsive to the jibes and Ruby starts to feel sorry for her.

A distressed Moira then starts pouring tractor fuel around the barn. Ruby tries to stop her but her words start to blur and Moira begins to hallucinate, believing Ruby to be her old nemesis Emma Barton.

An unrecognisable Moira padlocks the barn and frightens Ruby by firing a warning shot with her shotgun into the air. The shot hits a light bulb, causing a spark to take hold.

There is then a tussle for the shotgun, which ends with Moira hitting Ruby over the head. Meanwhile, the spark catches the tractor fuel and quickly becomes a full on blaze. However, Moira is confused and she freezes helplessly next to Ruby’s unconscious body…

Will they escape the fire alive?

Cain punches Nate (Credit: ITV)

Tracy and Cain turn on Nate

Last week, Caleb witnessed a moment between Nate and Moira. Tonight, Caleb confronts his nephew over what he saw.

Tracy is heartbroken over the news, and when Cain arrives, he too is fuming at Nate’s betrayal.

Despite Moira being the one to kiss Nate, Nate is unable to convince them of his innocence and Cain punches his son to the floor.

Consumed by rage, Cain continues to punch Nate, before Tracy pleads with Cain to stop.

Despite Nate’s continuous denial, Cain disowns his son and walks out. Tracy also walks away from Nate, telling him she can no longer go to Shetland with him.

Later, Tracy tells Nate he can have a moment with Frankie to say goodbye. Will Nate leave alone or can he convince Tracy of his innocence?

Will is eager to discover who his blackmailer is (Credit: ITV)

Will is on edge

Following his kiss with Rose before her departure in July, Will is still on edge over the blackmail he is facing.

Tonight, he’s determined to find out who his blackmailer is as he prepares to meet his fate. Who is it?

Tom hides the evidence

Tom tries to erase all evidence of his stalking of Belle by removing the hidden cameras. But he is stopped in his tracks when Jimmy asks what he has in his bag.

He becomes emotional as he tells his uncle that Belle has been telling people he abused her. Protective Jimmy pulls his nephew in for a hug, but how long will it be until Jimmy discovers Belle is telling the truth?

