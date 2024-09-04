Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira headbutts Ruby after accusing her of seducing Cain

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 4), Ruby becomes the new target of Moira’s rage. The pair have a showdown at Mill Cottage, after Moira accuses her trying to seduce Cain. It’s not long before things take a turn for the worse, with Cain and Caleb arriving to find Moira has headbutted Ruby.

Elsewhere, Nate and Tracy can’t find Frankie and Will’s mystery tormentor is looking for cash in exchange for silence. Also, Belle is concerned for Amelia’s safety.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Cain and Caleb arrive to find Moira and Ruby arguing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira headbutts Ruby

Moira spots Cain and Ruby bantering. When Ruby squeezes Cain’s arm, Moira sees red and presumes there’s more to it. She later barges into Mill Cottage and accuses a confused Ruby of attempting to sleep with Cain.

As Cain and Caleb arrive, Moira headbutts Ruby. Cain restrains his wife and leads her away, while Caleb is left reassuring Ruby he will sort things out.

Understandably confused by Moira’s actions, Cain demands to know what is going on. He realises she’s forgotten to go for her blood tests, but she seems to know nothing about them. As a result, Cain storms out, while Moira is left feeling confused and upset.

What is wrong with Moira?

Tracy and Nate are worried about Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Frankie goes missing

Elsewhere in Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Tracy and Nate are left panicked when they realise they don’t know where Frankie is. Tracy decides it’s time to get the police involved. But, where is the missing youngster?

Will’s blackmailed

Will’s tormentor continues to make his life hell. He shows Jimmy a text on his phone, revealing the mystery person wants £10,000 to keep quiet. Will he pay up though?

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle confronts Tom

Belle is terrified for Amelia’s safety after her new romance with Tom was unveiled. When Tom lets himself into Belle’s house, she warns him to leave Amelia alone.

