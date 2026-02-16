WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Big Mo and Howie return.

Walford is never short of drama, but today’s EastEnders delivers something extra for viewers, as two familiar faces quietly step back into Albert Square.

In a twist that’s bound to get fans talking, Big Mo rocks up at The Vic with little warning, while Howie makes an unexpected appearance ahead of Anthony’s funeral.

It is a double comeback that no one saw coming.

Big Mo is back (Credit: BBC)

Double comeback for EastEnders Big Mo and Howie

As Kat tries to get her head around Chrissie’s claims that Jasmine killed Anthony, Mo turns up at The Vic. There to support Kat as she fights to get Zoe out of jail, Mo also reunites with Jake Moon and Chrissie.

While there is no love lost between Chrissie and Mo, it is clear that Jake is fond of Mo and they have a heart-to-heart about why he is with Chrissie.

Across the Square, Yolande is leading a prayer ahead of Anthony’s funeral when Howie arrives. Everyone seems surprised to see him, but Kim is glad he’s made the effort, and they exchange pleasantries.

But is it only Anthony’s funeral that has brought Howie back?

Howie is back for Anthony’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Where has Big Mo been?

Big Mo hasn’t been seen on screen since last year, when she went to stay with Lynne Slater.

She was last mentioned on screen when Kat video-called Jean, who is also staying with Lynne as she recovers from a breakdown following Anthony’s murder.

Mo first appeared on our screens in 2000 as the no-nonsense matriarch of the Slater family. She left in 2021 to go on a cruise with her on/off love interest turned fiancé, Fat Elvis.

Since then, Mo has made various appearances on the soap, most recently coming back in the Spring of 2004 when she returned with her great-grandson, Freddie Slater.

Howie is EastEnders hasn’t been seen since before Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Where has Howie been?

Howie has been keeping a low profile ever since his blackmail and lies were exposed by Anthony.

In December last year, Howie admitted to stealing Penny’s ring and blackmailing the Brannings, leaving Kim and Patrick heartbroken.

As Howie agreed to leave, all eyes then turned to Anthony. Patrick demanded to know how long he’d known about Howie… and all hell broke loose.

Viewers will remember the pair had a bitter feud where they both threatened to expose each other’s lies. The truth was finally revealed at Howie and Kim’s engagement party.

Shortly afterwards, Kim called time on their relationship, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Are Howie and Big Mo staying?

Although both characters are back on screen, there has been no official word on how long they will remain in Albert Square.

Mo’s timing could not be more crucial, as Kat battles to ensure Jasmine answers for Anthony’s murder. Particularly with Alfie currently on the other side of the world with Spencer.

As for Howie and Kim, whether this funeral reunion signals unfinished business is anyone’s guess.

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward