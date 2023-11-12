First look as EastEnders star Kim Medcalf makes explosive return to Albert Square

Actress Kim Medcalf is returning to EastEnders as Sam Mitchell after the star took a break from the show earlier this year.

In the show Sam left for a job in Spain to make money for her grandchild’s upcoming birth. But when Lily Slater went into labour, there was no sign of Sam.

And since then she had barely been mentioned on screen. However, actress Kim has been spotted on set and now the soap has released the first look pictures of her return – and it’s explosive.

EastEnders star Kim Medcalf is making an explosive return to Walford this month (Credit: BBC)

‘She finds herself in a troublesome place’

In the snaps, Sam can be seen being manhandled into a van by a gangster in Walford. Her brother Phil turns up and Sam’s dumped out of the van along with her suitcase. Phil looks less than impressed with Sam.

But what trouble has she got herself into this time? Fans only know that she left for Spain to run a hotel.

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw told DigitalSpy: “In typical Sam Mitchell fashion, she finds herself in a troublesome place and has to ask big brother Phil to help her out of a sticky situation. Lots has happened since she’s been away – obviously she’s got a grandchild, Charli.

“But Ricky Jr isn’t happy that his mum has been so absent. The great thing about Sam is that she’s very much a character that can kind of turn up at the Mitchells at any time, cause mayhem and leave them to sort out her mess every time. There’s a lot of fun with Sam.”

Phil is there to save Sam as Kim Medcalf makes her return to EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Fans overjoyed at Sam’s return

Fans are over the moon at Sam’s return. One said: “Only messy Samantha could leave for a respectable job and return by being thrown out of the back of a van by a couple of thugs. Also with a pink suitcase.”

A second said: “Welcome back Kim. We miss you so much so they throw her back into EastEnders. But glad she’s back where she belongs. So welcome home Kim Medcalf. The best Sam Mitchell.”

A third said: “Only our Samantha could be thrown out of a van and still look amazing while doing so.” Another added: “Amongst other reasons I’m just glad that Sam’s return means we might finally get to see Lily and the rest of the Slaters again. For them to have vanished into thin air for so long is unforgivable after such a huge story peak.”

