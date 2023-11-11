EastEnders Christmas preview: 7 storylines for this year

It’s nearly time for Christmas in EastEnders and this year we’ve been anticipating it harder than ever before. That’s all thanks to the big flashforward that aired all the way back in February.

So along with the mystery surrounding The Six, what else can we expect from this festive season? Here are seven huge spoilers about what’s to come?

1. The Six commit murder – but who dies in EastEnders this Christmas?

As the show turned 38 in February, 2023, we were treated to an epic flashforward that saw Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Stacey Slater, Denise Fox, Sharon Watts and Linda Carter gathered in The Vic around a dead male body.

“He’s dead”, Sharon – who by the way was wearing a wedding dress – said as she took the man’s pulse.

But who is dead?

Well, that’s the million dollar question! So far the list of potential victims is endless. Just about every man in Walford is possibly lying on The Vic floor.

From returning Dean Watts, who show boss Chris Clenshaw told Radio Times is “a potential body at Christmas”, to Nish Panesar, Ravi Gulati and even Martin Fowler, it could be anybody.

Who dies, who actually strikes the final blow and for what reason all remains to be seen. And we can’t wait!

Sharon says yes (Credit: BBC)

2. Sharon and Keanu together?

In the flashforward Sharon is getting married. We know that she was engaged to Keanu earlier this year, but broke it off. However, he recently staged a kidnap plot that saw Albie taken from Sharon.

Shazza, in her wisdom, has fallen back into Keanu’s arms and next week they will get engaged again. So it stands to reason he is her Christmas groom in EastEnders.

However, Chris Clenshaw told Radio Times he ‘isn’t sure they are soulmates’. So if Sharon finds out the truth, will their marriage end before it’s begun? And is he the body on the floor?

EastEnders will lose Karen Taylor this Christmas – but how? (Credit: BBC)

3. Karen’s exit

We know Karen Taylor is leaving EastEnders. Actress Lorraine Stanley is bowing out of the role after six years.

She has given a hint on her social media that Karen will die – but is this just a red herring?

With the kidnap plot spiralling out of control, Karen is not coping with the deceit and has even turned against Keanu. She has Phil’s £50K in her possession, so could she take the money and run this Christmas? Is she on her way out of Walford a very rich lady?

Or will she take the rap for Keanu when the truth comes out? Could Karen spend Christmas – and the foreseeable future behind bars?

Where Sam Mitchell goes, trouble follows… (Credit: BBC)

4) Sam causes trouble

Sam Mitchell’s back before Christmas and in typical fashion is set to cause a whole lot of trouble.

But after leaving Walford to earn serious cash to support son Ricky after he got Lily Slater pregnant, Sam hasn’t been seen since. So what’s happened while she’s been gone?

Clenshaw admitted it’s down to Phil to save his sister again, but will she really learn this time?

Who will Suki choose? (Credit: BBC)

5) Suki and Nish blow up

Suki Panesar wants to be with Eve Unwin, but is living a lie with husband Nish. He makes her skin crawl and being with him is making her physically and mentally ill.

But as Suki finally admits where her heart lies, the consequences are set to be huge.

Speaking to Inside Soap Chris Clenshaw told them: “Suki ultimately makes a really big decision this autumn, which has huge consequences. Nish will find out about her and Eve this side of Christmas.”

A happy family Christmas? Hardly! (Credit: BBC)

6) Cindy and George reunite?

Cindy and George will spend Christmas Day together as the Knights and Beales unite, Clenshaw confirmed to Radio Times.

But while on the surface it looks like Cindy wants to be with her girls for the big day, in fact Chris explained she’s drawn “very, very closely to George”. Could an affair be on the cards for these two exes? Are Ian and Elaine set to be heartbroken?

Rocky did something very stupid this week (Credit: BBC)

7) Rocky’s exit

Someone else exiting Walford this year is Rocky Cotton. And boy, has he got himself in a right old mess.

He’s in mountains of debt, has a gambling addiction and has set fire to the cafe in an insurance job to pay off his creditors. But the fire has put both of Kathy’s grandsons in hospital fighting for their lives.

And next week, Kathy herself arrested because of it. Will Rocky be forced to leave Walford when she finds out the truth? Or will he go to prison leaving Kathy broken hearted?

