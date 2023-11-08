EastEnders: Karen and Keanu’s kidnap plan was full of mistakes, say fans

Over in EastEnders, Albie has just been returned home to Sharon after he was kidnapped by Keanu and Karen.

Sharon still has no idea that the pair were behind Albie’s kidnap despite their plan having serious issues.

Here are all of the flaws in Karen and Keanu’s kidnap plan as EastEnders fans have pointed out some major mistakes.

The kidnapper had Sharon’s number (Credit: BBC)

1. Sharon’s phone number

Sharon recently got a message on her phone from Albie’s kidnapper, asking for one person to drop the cash in return for Albie.

Keanu had got a burner phone and had messaged Sharon from it. However, if the kidnapper was any random stranger then they wouldn’t know Sharon’s number.

If Sharon put together a list of everyone who had her number, she’d most likely realise that somebody close to home was responsible for Albie going missing.

Sharon being suspicious of how the kidnapper managed to get her number is definitely going to come up again. #EastEnders — alessia (killer kathy truther) (@wattspanesar) November 7, 2023

One fan commented: “Sharon being suspicious of how the kidnapper managed to get her number is definitely going to come up again.”

Keanu’s handwriting would give it away (Credit: BBC)

2. EastEnders: The ransom note

In a moment of panic, Keanu posted a ransom note through Sharon’s door, asking for £50,000 in exchange for Albie.

However, there’s a strong chance that Sharon would recognise his handwriting considering she was engaged to the man after all!

If Sharon had looked at the ransom note, i bet she could've figured out it was Keanu's handwriting #EastEnders — GoldenSoapCharacters (@GS_Characters) November 2, 2023

A viewer on X said: “If Sharon had looked at the ransom note, I bet she could’ve figured out it was Keanu’s handwriting.” But, is Sharon suspicious?

Karen didn’t do a very good job at hiding away (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders: The park meet up

When going to collect Albie from Malcolm, Karen arranged for the meet up to be at the park.

She soon rushed to take Albie when she saw the police searching just yards away from her grandson.

Karen could’ve arranged to meet Malcolm anywhere but she just had to choose a public space, didn’t she?!

Hoooow ridiculous, meeting that fella with Albie in the park everyone goes to? The kid can speak as well, he’s only going to end up telling them where he’s been? #eastenders — Hannah (@HannahF_24) November 7, 2023

One EastEnders viewer took to social media and complained: “Hoooow ridiculous, meeting that fella with Albie in the park everyone goes to? The kid can speak as well, he’s only going to end up telling them where he’s been.”

Does she not know the meaning of being secretive? (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders: Karen and the bag of cash

When going to meet up with ‘Albie’s kidnapper’, Karen openly walked around with her bag of cash.

After lying to Mitch that it was a bag of laundry, Karen then took the bag of cash home to Keanu.

But, surely someone would’ve suspected something of her? Anybody could’ve walked in the house and seen the cash lying about as she wasn’t careful about hiding it.

keanu and karen just staring at the money for anyone to walk in? iq of 0 the both of them #EastEnders — ravi gulati defender💋 (@ravismanbun) November 7, 2023

Picking up on this point, one viewer noted: “Keanu and Karen just staring at the money for anyone to walk in? IQ of 0 the both of them.”

But, with all of these flaws to their plan, will Sharon realise that they were the ones to take Albie?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Did you spot these flaws in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!