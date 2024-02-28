Jessie Elland announces she’s written a book in first post-Emmerdale project

Former Emmerdale star Jessie Elland, who played Chloe Harris in the soap until recently, has revealed her new project.

The book-lover has written her first novel and it is being published!

The excited actress took to Instagram to explain her childhood dream of becoming a published author is becoming a reality. Sharing a picture of the article confirming the book deal, Jessie also included a picture of a list of dreams she made as a kid. The most important one being that she wanted to be a writer and an actress – both things she has achieved!

Jessie is having huge success after finishing at Emmerdale (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jessie Elland achieves her dream!

Captioning the picture, Jessie declared: “I wrote a book and it’s going to be published!!!

“Ironically I can’t find the words to better articulate this news. My very first novel will be published by Baskerville, John Murray Press, in the UK & Commonwealth. This would absolutely not be possible without my amazing agent Katie Greenstreet and the entire team at Paper Literary.”

She continued: “Life just continues to get more surreal; to have something you’ve dreamed about since you were six years old (swipe!) come to fruition is something beyond words. This one is a particularly special fig.”

The book is called The Ladie Upstairs and is described as “captivatingly dark”.

Her Emmerdale co-stars were quick to send her love following the announcement: “This is fabulous news,” said Michelle Hardwick, aka Vanessa Woodfield.

Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle) said: “Fabulous news, congratulations.”

“You’re amazing, so proud of you,” wrote Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden.

And Daisy Campbell (Amelia) added: “We’re so proud of you.”

A release date for the novel has not been given.

We said goodbye to Chloe at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Chloe Harris in Emmerdale?

Jessie’s character Chloe departed Emmerdale at Christmas after Charity Dingle killed her dad, Harry.

Harry had kidnapped Mackenzie Boyd after he broke Chloe’s heart and abandoned her and their son Reuben to return to wife Charity. Harry, took revenge on Mack by holding him hostage and then threatening to kill him.

Charity arrived to save Mack and ended up in a scuffle with Harry before a gun went off. She had shot Harry in self-defence.

Chloe agreed to let Charity go free if she and Reuben could leave forever. Mack said a tearful goodbye to his son and Chloe was driven away in a taxi not to be seen since.

Charity, meanwhile, cannot forget what happened. She has been having flashbacks, nightmares and hallucinations and one such night terror saw her stab Mack, leaving him in need of emergency bowel surgery.

As Charity struggles with the fallout from the attack, isolating herself and refusing help, can she ever move forward and get past this? Or is this one hurdle too high for Charity to get over?

And, will we ever see Chloe in Emmerdale village again?

