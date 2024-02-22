Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Charity is still not coping, despite her best efforts to move on from killing Harry. The situation gets worse when she lashes out at Mack while in the midst of a nightmare. And he’s gravely injured…

Meanwhile, Rhona is delivered some tough love by April after Leo acts out. But will it make her see the error of her ways?

Also, Tom humiliates Belle and Brenda and Nicola start to make amends. But it’s not that easy for Bob to forgive.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Charity is spinning out of control (Credit: ITV)

Charity lashes out and seriously injures Mackenzie

Last night Charity considered seeing a doctor, but ended up shouting at receptionist Ella and Dr Liam before storming out of the surgery. Instead she visited Harry’s grave and tried to make sense of everything.

Once there, her demeanour changed and we saw flashes of the old Charity. She insisted he wouldn’t beat her and this was over, before she kicked his cross off the grave.

Then she went home and slept like a log. Waking up, Charity felt sure it was all behind her, but she then woke in the middle of the night, screaming and having another nightmare about Harry.

As she starts tonight still triggered by loud noises, hallucinations of Harry creep in too. Liam manages to put the puzzle pieces together and realise something is seriously wrong. However, when Mack arrives Charity dismisses it.

As her paranoia gets the better of her, she grabs something to protect herself. But another night terror soon sees her using the weapon to gravely injure Mack in what she believes is self-defence. Will he be okay?

April makes it clear what she really thinks of Rhona and Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Home truths for Rhona in Emmerdale spoilers

As Rhona continues to be blinded by her need to keep Ivy, she can’t see what it’s doing to her loved ones.

When Ethan tells Rhona she needs to plead guilty to Ivy’s kidnap to get a more lenient sentence and help her custody case, she is furious.

But as she’s distracted again, trouble is brewing with Leo, who gets into a fight at school. Marlon and Paddy are called to collect him and Leo wants to be with Paddy rather Rhona and Marlon.

April’s had enough. She storms home and lets rip at Rhona for abandoning them and prioritising Ivy. Will Rhona see her behaviour is affecting everyone and make a change?

Belle’s left upset by Tom’s humiliation (Credit: ITV)

Tom humiliates Belle

After their wedding ended in an argument where Tom accused Belle of putting her family first, the newlyweds went on honeymoon. They’ve now returned home and Tom’s subtle controlling of Belle has continued.

Tonight things get worse after Belle talks to Lydia and Mandy about their sex life. Mandy inspires Belle to give Tom a surprise so she turns up at work to give her new husband a treat.

However, he is not impressed. In fact he’s fuming. He tells her off and she is left humiliated. But will he apologise?

Bob can’t forgive

Brenda offers to give a witness statement on behalf of Angel after she and Nicola both acknowledge the devastation to their families. Nicola is touched by her compassion.

However, Bob isn’t quite so forgiving. He agrees to hear Jimmy out who gives a touching speech, but Bob still can’t move past it.

Brenda later goes to see Bob and gives him some tough love. But still so worked up, he soon shouts at Cathy.

Although he instantly regrets it, can the Hope family ever reconcile and move forward?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

