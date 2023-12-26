Jessie Elland addresses her decision to leave Emmerdale as Chloe Harris exits the village

Tonight’s episode of the ITV soap Emmerdale (Tuesday, December 26), saw Chloe Harris leave the village after two years there.

This saw the Mack, Chloe and Charity love triangle finally come to an end. Chloe decided to pack up and leave with Reuben.

Jessie Elland has now spoken out about her surprise exit from the soap and her time in the Dales.

Chloe’s final scenes have aired (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Harris leaves Emmerdale after two years

Chloe Harris first arrived in the Dales two years ago as she befriended Sarah. Sarah had Chloe’s late sister Gemma’s heart after a transplant. This made Chloe feel as though she had a connection with the Emmerdale villager.

During her time in the soap, Chloe had to deal with Noah’s obsession of her, and finding out that Kerry is in fact her mum. And, most notably, she has been in a love triangle with Mack and Charity.

Tonight, after Charity shot and killed Chloe’s dad ‘Harry,’ Chloe made a deal to leave with baby Reuben. This was in exchange for not reporting Charity to the police.

Mack said one last goodbye to his son before Chloe and Reuben left. These scenes marked Chloe Harris’ final appearance in Emmerdale.

Jessie has addressed her soap departure (Credit: ITV)

Jessie Elland has now opened up about her experience on the soap following her exit.

She explained: “I’ve had the best two years of my life playing Chloe and being a part of Emmerdale. Over those two years it never got any less surreal to walk through the stage door at studios or to be stood outside the Woolpack at the village.

I feel so privileged to have been given this opportunity and to have been trusted with such wonderful storylines. I really got to tick off the soap bingo card; giving birth, discovering new family members, a big stunt, a soapy slap, and even a classic back of the taxi exit! All while working with, and learning from, incredibly talented people that I’d grown up watching on screen. I’m sure you’ve heard other cast members say that being in Emmerdale is like being part of a big family but it couldn’t be more true. The cast and crew of Emmerdale are some of the nicest people I’ve ever been lucky enough to meet, and they all made Emmerdale feel like a second home to me.”

Jessie has made ‘friends for life’ on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jessie Elland speaks out on her decision to leave soap

Speaking out about her decision to leave Emmerdale and Chloe Harris behind, Jessie added:

“What made my time at Emmerdale even more rewarding has been the reaction of the viewers to Chloe and her storylines. Meeting fans of the show and hearing how much it means to them is such a special experience and never fails to make me feel so proud and lucky to be even a small part of something so loved. I can’t say thank you enough for that.

“It’s really difficult to articulate how much Emmerdale means to me and it was by no means an easy decision to leave such a wonderful place and such wonderful people, I’m going to miss it so much, but I feel unbelievably lucky to be coming away with amazing memories and friends for life!”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will you miss Chloe Harris in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!