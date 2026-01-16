Jack James Ryan ‘returns’ to Coronation Street amid fan demand for Jacob Hay comeback

Coronation Street viewers have been left buzzing after hugely popular star Jack James Ryan was spotted back on the ITV soap’s set – three years after his character Jacob Hay made an emotional exit.

Jacob’s departure in 2023 was a tough one for fans, many of whom were devastated to see him flee the cobbles. Now, fresh hints from one of his former co-stars have sparked serious speculation that a comeback could be on the cards.

Corrie star Jack James Ryan returns to soap set

Jacob Hay, the son of villain Damon Hay, arrived on the street as something of a bad boy. But over time, the character won viewers over thanks to a strong redemption arc that saw fans fully warm to him.

That journey came to an abrupt end when Jacob was forced to leave Weatherfield after receiving threatening behaviour from his father, ultimately fleeing the cobbles for his own safety.

Ever since, Coronation Street fans have made it clear they would love to see Jacob return. And now, it seems their hopes may not be entirely misplaced. While ITV has made no official announcement, Jack James Ryan has been seen back on set. And, it was Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney who got fans talking.

Elle shared a photo to her Instagram Stories this week, taken in her dressing room mirror. Standing alongside her were Harriet Bibby and none other than Jack James Ryan.

Adding fuel to the fire, Elle captioned the snap with the words: ‘We’re so back.’

Naturally, fans immediately began asking whether this means Jacob Hay is returning to Coronation Street.

Jacob left Corrie in 2023 (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Here’s whether Jacob Hay could return to Coronation Street

Viewers were quick to share their excitement online, with many convinced the photo was a deliberate tease.

One fan wrote: “Shut up, is Jacob coming back?!”

Another replied: “I really hope so!”

A third added: “We need a reconnection with Amy.”

Not everyone was convinced, though. One more cautious fan suggested another explanation, writing: “I feel like he may have just popped in to see everyone, on his Insta it looked like he was going to Dock 10 Media City for something so maybe he just popped in.”

For now, fans will have to sit tight and wait for confirmation. Whether Jack James Ryan’s return to set signals a full Jacob Hay comeback or just a friendly visit, one thing’s clear – Corrie viewers would love to see him back on the cobbles.

