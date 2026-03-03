How old is Patti Clare? Age revealed as Coronation Street favourite marks major birthday

Coronation Street favourite Patti Clare is marking a major personal age milestone today (Tuesday, March 3) – and fans are out in force to celebrate with her.

Best known for playing Mary Taylor on Coronation Street, Patti is reaching a very special age, with messages already pouring in for the much-loved soap star.

Here’s how old Patti Clare is today.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Patti’s big birthday is today (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Patti Clare turns age 50 as fans send birthday wishes

It’s a big one for Patti Clare as she celebrates her 50th birthday today.

Born in 1976, the actress has hit the half-century mark, and viewers were quick to flood social media with kind words as she marked the occasion.

On Coronation Street Insider’s Facebook page, one fan wrote: “Happy Birthday Patty, enjoy your special day xx”

Another shared: “We love Mary, happy birthday x”

And a third added: “Happy birthday Patti. Have a wonderful day today.”

While Patti is turning 50 in real life, her on-screen alter ego Mary Taylor is actually a little older. Mary was born in 1970, meaning she’s 56 in Weatherfield after the soap aged the character up.

Over the years, she’s often been seen socialising with older residents and dispensing advice that makes her seem wise beyond her years.

Mary is a light-hearted character (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Mary Taylor on the cobbles?

Although Mary remains a firm fan favourite, it’s been some time since she’s taken centre stage in a major storyline.

Her last big plot saw her son Jude exposed as a compulsive liar before ultimately leaving Weatherfield. Since then, Mary has largely provided comic relief, cementing her place as one of the Street’s most iconic and eccentric residents.

More recently, she found herself caught up in Cassie’s plan to propose to Steve McDonald. Ever the enthusiastic florist, Mary created a flower display spelling out ‘Marry me’ – only for it all to unravel when Cassie postponed the proposal.

With Steve’s dad Jim having passed away, the timing didn’t feel right for such a grand gesture. The situation also led to Tracy – Steve’s ex – giving Mary a telling off for helping Cassie in the first place.

As for what lies ahead for Mary, that remains to be seen. But if there are plenty more Ben Shephard references and offbeat one-liners on the way, viewers certainly won’t be complaining.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!