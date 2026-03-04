Hospital chaos in Coronation Street ITVX episode as Jodie crosses the line with huge identity lie

Coronation Street fans were thrown into the drama once again in today’s Coronation Street ITVX episode (Wednesday, March 4), as Jodie Ramsey made a bold move at the hospital while baby Harper underwent surgery.

With emotions running high, Jodie was meant to be there to support her sister Shona. But before long, she’d crossed a line that could have huge consequences.

David and Shona worried about Harper (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Harper’s operation

Little Harper was taken into hospital to have the mass on her neck removed, with David and Shona making it clear to the family that they wanted to handle the ordeal on their own.

That plan didn’t last long. Nick began ringing Gail to spell out the risks involved in the operation, and it wasn’t long before Jodie suggested that David and Shona might need some proper, in-person support after all.

The Platt clan then turned up at the hospital – minus Gail, of course – ready to rally round the anxious parents. But their version of ‘support’ didn’t quite hit the mark. Between snapping hospital selfies and handing out day-old paninis like they were hosting a picnic, tensions quickly bubbled.

Things took a frightening turn when Shona spotted doctors rushing into Harper’s operating theatre. Panic set in as she was told there had been a small bleed. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious – but the scare was enough to rattle everyone.

Jodie made up a whole lie (Credit: ITV)

Jodie pretends to be Harper’s mum in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

After comforting a distressed Shona, David was stopped in the corridor by Jodie, who pulled him in for a hug. David made it clear he’s not exactly the hugging type, but he relented – on the condition she kept it to herself.

Jodie Ramsey reassured him that Harper would be fine. But moments later, she found herself speaking to another mum waiting for her own baby to be discharged.

And that’s when things took a turn.

Seizing the moment, Jodie introduced herself as ‘Shona.’ She told the unsuspecting mum that her baby Harper was in surgery, and that her ‘husband’ David was struggling to stay strong – so she had to be the brave one instead.

For Jodie, keeping up appearances might be difficult at times, but she framed it as something she was doing for the sake of her family.

The question now is whether this was just harmless fantasy – or the start of something much more calculated. How long before Jodie’s interest in David goes beyond make-believe? And will anyone step in before she takes things further?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!