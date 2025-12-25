Festive ‘I Do’s’ on Coronation Street: Weatherfield weddings over the years

Soaps can’t get enough of a Christmas wedding – but Coronation Street has always played it a bit differently. In its 65-year history, only seven couples have actually tied the knot over the festive season.

Across those nuptials, we’ve had last-minute ‘I do’ surprises, controversial pairings that left the cobbles buzzing, and one bride who simply can’t get enough of walking down the aisle.

Let’s rewind the tape and revisit those seasonal Corrie weddings, from heart-stopping shocks to romantic chaos, and relive all the drama that made these festive ‘I Do’s’ unforgettable.

Alf and Audrey proved their doubters wrong (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street Christmas Weddings: Audrey Potter and Alf Roberts

Audrey and Alf’s romance raised eyebrows amongst the gossiping folk of Weatherfield. He was a respected local councillor and widower, while Audrey was a flighty hairdresser and unmarried mother. The couple proved their doubters wrong and were married on December 23, 1985 at Weatherfield registry office. Audrey’s daughter Gail acted as bridesmaid.

The reception was held at The Rovers, where barmaid Betty laid on one of her famous spreads, and guests enjoyed a festive knees-up. Mr and Mrs Roberts then headed off to Paris for their honeymoon. Alf went on to become Mayor, and social climber Audrey reveled in her role as Mayoress. She and Alf remained devoted to one another until his sudden death in 1999.

Angela Hawthorne and Norris Cole

Angela and Norris weren’t exactly wedding rookies when they tied the knot on December 29, 1995 – it was Norris’s second marriage and Angela’s third. Adding to the drama, Angela’s ex, Corrie favourite Derek Wilton, bizarrely served as best man at her wedding to Norris.

The big day nearly didn’t happen at all after Derek, still bitter over a gnome theft, drove Norris to the wrong church in a cheeky act of revenge.

Although Angela was often talked about, she appeared in just six episodes, and viewers never even saw her face on the wedding day. The couple eventually split, and Angela went on to marry twice more before her passing in 2007.

Curly Watts found his happy ever after with wife Emma (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street Christmas Weddings: Emma Taylor and Curly Watts

Curly feared he’d never love again after his first wife Raquel walked out on him, but police sergeant Emma helped mend his broken heart. The soulmates got hitched on Christmas Eve 2000 and welcomed their son, Ben, into the world the following year.

The Watts’ marriage ran into crisis after Emma shot a man dead during a siege at Frescho supermarket. There was a brief split, but they found their way back to one another. As far as we know, Curly and Emma are still together and living in Newcastle.

Ashley and Claire on their festive wedding day (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Claire Casey and Ashley Peacock

Ashley’s marriage to first wife Maxine ended in tragedy when she fell victim to serial killer Richard Hillman. Months later, Ashley hired Claire Casey as a nanny for his young son, Joshua. Love blossomed and they were married in a romantic church ceremony on Christmas Day 2004.

They honeymooned in New York. Claire and Ashley went on to have son, Freddie, then their marriage came under strain due to Claire’s post-natal depression. The Peacocks patched things up, but their happy ever after never happened when Ashley was killed in the 2010 Weatherfield tram crash.

Liz McDonald and Vernon Tomlin

Liz McDonald’s love life took a surprising turn when she married hippy drummer Vernon – a far cry from her usual type. After a two-year on-again, off-again romance, they finally tied the knot on December 31, 2007. Fans quickly realised Liz’s heart wasn’t fully in it; pity, rather than passion, seemed to be the driving force.

Just six months later, she dumped Vernon to chase a spark with Harry Mason. Vernon moved out of The Rovers but lingered in Weatherfield for a few more months, hoping for a second chance, before heading to London to pursue a new life – and a music deal.

Coronation Street Christmas Weddings: Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs

Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz, aka the modern-day Jack and Vera, took centre stage in Corrie’s 2022 Christmas Day episode. Mechanic Ty had spent weeks preparing to surprise Fiz with a festive wedding, and she didn’t have a clue.

Even on Christmas morning she thought her boyfriend was being a scrooge when he gifted her a measly keyring. The wedding very nearly didn’t happen after Fiz’s car broke down on a countryside road. But Kevin Webster came to her rescue and whisked the bride off to the Chariot Square Hotel, where Tyrone was waiting.

Fiz slipped into a wedding dress and walked down the aisle to marry her man, before they returned to the cobbles as man and wife.

No one loves a wedding more than serial bride Gail (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Gail Platt and Jesse Chadwick

Serial marrier Gail Potter met husband number six Jesse in 2021 while she was travelling in Thailand. Their holiday romance made a lasting impression on Jesse, who arrived in Weatherfield three years later to claim Gail’s heart.

After confessing his love for her, Gail decided to seize her chance of happiness. She and Jesse were wed on Christmas Day 2024 in front of their friends and family. They’re now enjoying their happy ever after in France.

