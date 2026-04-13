Fans predict Robert and Aaron will cement their future at Emmerdale farm with a new baby

It’s taken them forever to get here, but Robron may just get their happy ever after in Emmerdale.

The soap super couple are in a good place and loving their life at Emmerdale Farm. And Robert and Aaron’s army of loyal fans, who’ve been with them every step of the way, couldn’t be happier.

But what’s next for the pair? Are Robron ready to become dads together? And could we be about to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet?

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Robron are looking to the future (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Robron are looking to the future

There are few soap couples who have weathered more storms than Robert and Aaron.

Just in the last year they have overcome the threat of psycho serial killer John Sugden and Robert’s crazed husband Kev.

And they were almost torn apart again after Robert revealed he planted evidence which led to Moira’s imprisonment. Robert was prepared to own up and go back to jail, but Aaron was spared losing his man after new evidence came to light which put Moira in the clear.

Robron fans are hoping there are happier times ahead and ones which will see the couple expand their family.

Ross blocked Robert’s reunion with Seb (Credit: ITV)

Could Robert’s son Seb return to the village?

While Aaron doesn’t have any kids of his own, Robert is already a father. The Sugden welcomed son Seb in November 2017 after a brief fling with his former sister-in-law Rebecca White.

Seb is now living with his auntie following Rebecca’s tragic death, but Robert has made efforts to get him back. Just last Christmas he and Aaron attempted to bring Seb home to the village, but were thwarted by Ross. Rebecca’s ex helped raise Seb for several years and felt Robron’s rocky relationship wasn’t a healthy environment for a child.

But that was then, and this is now.

Robert is in a much more stable place in his life. He and Aaron are finally at a place of peace and thriving being in charge at Emmerdale Farm. And fans are sure the time is right for Robert to reunite with his boy.

“Aaron and Robert should stay at Emmerdale Farm and strengthen the Sugden roots of the show,” one viewer declared. “I would love Aaron and Robert to go for custody over Seb.”

“I think in the long run Robert and Aaron will go for custody of Seb,” another agreed. “As a founding family the aim is to increase the number of Sugdens on the show. Robert is currently a tenant farmer, and I wouldn’t be surprised if either him or possibly Seb become the owners of the land they’re farming.”

Could a baby be on the cards for Robron? (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Robron will welcome a baby in Emmerdale

As well as bringing Seb back into their lives, some Emmerdale fans are convinced Robron will have their own baby together.

“I would like to see Robron possibly have another child at some point,” one shared. “Whether through surrogacy or from Harry coming to live with them.”

Another Robron fan took to X and said, “I always thought Aaron and Robert would have a little girl.”

Is a little Dingle-Sugden on the cards for Emmerdale’s iconic couple? And do you reckon Robron would make good parents?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026? A complete guide to departures, returns and new arrivals in the Dales