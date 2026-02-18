Fans demand more Chrissie and Cindy scenes as EastEnders airs iconic moment

EastEnders viewers have had plenty to talk about this week, from Jasmine’s explosive murder confession to Linda shutting down Max – but it was one surprise moment that truly stole the spotlight, an unforgettable first meeting between Cindy Beale and Chrissie Watts.

The scene aired in yesterday’s episode when Chrissie headed to The Albert following a blazing row with Jake Moon. Ready to leave Walford without him, she reluctantly agreed to give him an hour to fix things.

Keen to avoid the chaos surrounding Jasmine at The Vic, Chrissie chose to wait it out in Cindy’s bar instead. And that decision gave fans a crossover they never knew they needed.

The duo we never knew we needed (Credit: BBC)

Chrissie and Cindy – future best friends?

As the women met for the first time, bonding over their shared love of Oscar Wilde quotes, they realised they had connections on the Square.

Cindy queried Chrissie’s surname and they realised they both knew Sharon, while Cindy was forced to admit she had gained the Beale name by marrying Ian.

As the women talked, fans couldn’t get enough of the unexpected scene, calling it a moment they didn’t know they needed, but loved! They also predicted that the pair could be best friends.

Fans think Chrissie and Cindy could be best friends (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans love Chrissie and Cindy

“Cindy and Chrissie interacting with each other – I didn’t know we needed it, but it was so good!” said one fan on X.

Another viewer agreed: “Cindy and Chrissie = Iconic!”

Another fan believed that the pair could have been friends, given half a chance… “Chrissie and Cindy meet! Looks like they could be the best of friends!”

Someone else agreed that the two characters would cause huge drama if Chrissie was to stay in Walford… “Legendary scenes in The Albert as Cindy Beale and Chrissie Watts cross paths for the very first time. Love or hate Chrissie – this moment was ICONIC! Imagine the chaos Cindy and Chrissie would create if Chrissie were staying on the Square full-time!”

Chrissie thought the police were coming for her (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: we need more Chrissie and Cindy

Sadly, for now at least, that was the only scene the pair shared. After leaving The Albert, Chrissie returned to the Square to face Jake.

He got down on one knee and proposed. Although Chrissie initially rejected him, Jake’s heartfelt plea soon changed her mind.

There will be no wedding bells in Walford just yet, though. As they celebrated their engagement, police sirens sounded nearby and Chrissie immediately feared they were coming for her.

Convinced that Jasmine and Kat had framed her for Anthony’s murder, Chrissie made the snap decision to leave Walford behind.

Jake and Chrissie may have found their happy ending, but fans are already hoping this will not be the last time Cindy and Chrissie share the screen.

