EastEnders delivered a huge twist today as Jasmine was arrested after confessing to Anthony’s murder. But while her shock confession stunned Kat, the fallout for the Slaters is only just beginning, and tomorrow’s episode sees the family pushed to breaking point.

As Kat tried to process what Jasmine had admitted, she made a heartfelt promise that she would keep her granddaughter safe.

It was a vow made in the heat of the moment, and one she quickly realised she might not be able to keep.

Kat realised how calculated Jasmine could be (Credit: BBC)

Kat saw Jasmine’s true colours

Trying to figure out a way to get Zoe out of prison, while also keeping Jasmine at home in Walford, Kat came to a shocking realisation.

She remembered that Jasmine came back to The Vic on Christmas evening to tell Zoe that she was her daughter. But now that Kat knows Jasmine had been upstairs, hitting Anthony over the head with a salt lamp just an hour beforehand, she started to see her granddaughter’s true colours.

Kat called Jasmine cold and calculated and blamed her for making Zoe’s life a misery when she had just gone through the ordeal of Anthony’s death.

But Jasmine was adamant she acted in self-defence and told Kat that Zoe would be dead if it wasn’t for her.

Jasmine was arrested in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jasmine’s arrest causes chaos

Determined to prove that she was telling the truth, Jasmine went hunting for her phone. She had left it downstairs in the bar, but of course, it was missing. Meaning the only proof Jasmine had that she didn’t intend to kill Anthony was gone.

While the whole pub looked for her phone, Jasmine did another runner, leaving Kat in a panic.

Sam told Kat that she needed to see that Jasmine was running rings around her, giving Kat an idea.

However, it wasn’t long before Jasmine reappeared – this time with the murder weapon.

Kat was shocked to see Jasmine. But as Jasmine plotted to use the salt lamp to frame Chrissie, the police arrived to arrest her.

Jasmine was shocked that Kat had called them, and even more horrified when she handed over the murder weapon.

As the police cuffed her and took her to the station, Jasmine begged Oscar to help her find her phone and prove her innocence. But things are only set to get worse tomorrow.

Zoe is rocked by the news about Jasmine tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

The drama continues in EastEnders tomorrow

The chaos does not end there. As Oscar promises to help Jasmine, she faces questioning at the police station. Around the Square, the news of her arrest spreads fast.

Patrick struggles to accept that his newly discovered granddaughter could be a killer. Zoe is equally shaken as she learns Jasmine was responsible for Anthony’s death all along.

With Jasmine now behind bars, Kat’s fight to free Zoe becomes even more urgent. But can she really fix the damage that has already been done?

