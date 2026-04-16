Fans convinced they’ve cracked Coronation Street death twist after court scene clue

Coronation Street fans think they may have just cracked the show’s newest mystery – and it all comes down to Maggie Driscoll’s very telling absence.

As the long-teased flash-forward murder edges closer, viewers are more determined than ever to work out who doesn’t make it. And now, behind-the-scenes filming clues have sparked a major new theory.

Earlier this year, Corrie confirmed that one character would be killed off, with both the victim and the killer being kept under wraps. However, fans were given one key hint: the victim will be one of five names — Jodie, Theo, Maggie, Carl or Megan.

Now, a fresh update has sent speculation into overdrive.

Someone dies next week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street stars film court scenes

Reports from Metro, have revealed that several Coronation Street stars have been filming court scenes. But it’s who was spotted, and more importantly who wasn’t, that has got fans talking.

Among those seen on set were characters Will, Ben and Ollie Driscoll, alongside Eva Price, Leanne Battersby and Toyah Battersby.

For many viewers, that combination of characters points directly to one storyline — Megan’s grooming of Will.

If that’s the case, then one name being missing from the line-up has raised eyebrows: Maggie.

Given her involvement in trying to expose the truth, and even confronting Megan herself, fans believe she would almost certainly be present if the case made it to court.

Which leaves one unsettling possibility.

Maggie’s secrets have been tumbling out (Credit: ITV)

Is Maggie the upcoming death?

As soon as the images began circulating online, fans quickly started putting the pieces together. And many landed on the same conclusion.

If Maggie isn’t part of the court scenes, could it be because she’s no longer alive?

One fan wrote: “This is interesting. I don’t see Maggie there. But I do kind of like her character, so I hope it’s not her.”

Another pointed out: “Court scenes being filmed… but no Maggie!”

A third added: “Maggie would definitely be there if this is about Megan grooming Will. I think she might be the death then.”

Of course, not everyone is convinced it’s that straightforward. Some viewers believe the court scenes could be hiding an even bigger twist. Maggie not as the victim, but instead at the centre of the trial.

One fan suggested: “I think there’s a twist that Maggie is actually the one in court, and Megan is the one who gets murdered. Then there is another twist and it was really Sam who murdered Megan.”

Another shared a similar theory: “My money is on Megan, killed by a delusional Sam. But Maggie finds the body, thinks Will did it, and covers it up / takes the blame.”

As always with Coronation Street, nothing is ever quite what it seems. And with so many theories flying around, fans are analysing every clue they can get their hands on.

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘know’ exactly what is going on with Jodie, and it mirrors a recent Emmerdale plot

Who do you think the upcoming Coronation Street death will be? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!