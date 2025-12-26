Every Christmas and New Year’s wedding in EastEnders history

Christmas is a time of tradition, and it’s no different for EastEnders – which, in addition to the yearly deaths and explosive fallouts, always seems to find time to fit in a wedding over the festive period.

In the 40 years that EastEnders has been on air, the soap’s put on a wedding on New Year’s Day. It’s as much a part of the Walford tradition as drunk Kathy, a Mitchell blowout, or someone getting killed.

Join us as we revisit some of the couples who’ve tied the knot over Christmas in New Year over the past four decades.

The rest, as they say, is history (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders Christmas weddings: Grant and Sharon were the first to make soap history

Iconic soap couple Grant and Sharon were the soap’s first to marry over the festive period, on Boxing Day in 1991. Grant had put together the whole thing as a surprise for Sharon – who wasn’t overjoyed at having a wedding sprung on her out of nowhere.

However, once Sharon’s temper settled, the pair married in a service at the local registry office, followed by cake and fizz back at The Queen Vic.

Of course, we all know how that one ended… with Sharon falling into her brother-in-law’s arms as her marriage to Grant deteriorated. Their affair and the subsequent Sharongate reveal led to Sharon and Grant splitting in 1994.

Mel dumped Ian hours after marrying him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Christmas weddings continued

The double wedding of Ian Beale and Melanie Healy/Barry Evans and Natalie Price

EastEnders celebrated the Millennium with an unforgettable double wedding. Ian Beale felt like the luckiest man in London to be marrying the gorgeous Melanie, but she was only doing it out of guilt after he’d made her believe his daughter Lucy was dying of cancer.

Mel discovered the truth hours after after becoming Mrs Beale and dumped Ian as Big Ben rang in the Year 2000. Meanwhile, Barry and Natalie’s big day was blighted by a series of clumsy mishaps, including a ruined wedding suit and dropped cake. However, their marriage did last a little longer than Ian and Mel’s. A whole two years in fact!

Billy Mitchell and Little Mo Morgan

Domestic abuse survivor Little Mo got her Christmas miracle when she married Billy Mitchell on Christmas Day 2002. Who can forget how Billy proposed by spelling out ‘Marry Me’ in alphabet spaghetti. It was plain sailing for the soulmates for one whole year before Little Mo was raped by Graham Foster.

She fell pregnant and decided to keep the baby. Little Freddie was born, but Billy and Mo’s marriage never recovered. They divorced and promised to stay friends, which is a rarity in Soapland!

Alfie Moon and Kat Slater

Christmas Day 2003 saw former maneater Kat Slater tie the knot with love of her life, Alfie Moon. The road to the altar had been littered with obstacles for the couple, which made their wedding worth the wait.

Kat looked beautiful in a festive red frock as she and Alfie exchanged vows in The Queen Vic. And as a final romantic touch, Alfie made Kat’s dreams of a white wedding come true by hiring a snow machine.

Janine murdered Barry on their honeymoon (Credit: BBC)

Barry Evans and Janine Butcher

Barry signed his death warrant the day he fell for scheming Janine Butcher. She was only after his money, and arranged a quickie ceremony in Scotland after doctors wrongly informed Barry he was dying. The pair married on New Year’s Eve 2003, but then Janine discovered Barry wasn’t terminally ill after all. During a fateful walk on the Scottish moors, Janine confessed to Barry their marriage was a sham. He begged her not to leave, but she pushed him away in disgust. Barry tumbled down a hill to his death and Janine just stood there and watched. If only he hadn’t worn slip-on shoes.

Janine Butcher aka Judith Bernstein (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Christmas weddings continued

David and Janine Butcher’s Jewish marriage

“And she’s about as Jewish as a bacon sandwich,” declared Pat Butcher as she crashed stepdaughter Janine’s marriage to a rich, elderly Jewish man. This gullible gent went by the name of David and had been tricked into thinking he was marrying a lady called Judith Bernstein. The discovery that his new wife was a fraudster caused David to suffer a fatal heart attack. And Janine didn’t get a penny.

Zainab discovered Syed’s secret on his wedding day to Amira (Credit: BBC)

Syed Masood and Amira Shah

EastEnders kicked off 2010 in style with its first Muslim wedding. Syed was marrying Amira, but had been having a gay affair with Christian Clarke behind her back. Christian outed their secret to Syed’s mum Zainab on the morning of the nuptials. Zainab forced her son to go through with the wedding, and Syed obeyed. But he couldn’t give up the man he loved. Four months later, Syed confessed everything to Amira and their marriage ended.

Charlie Cotton and Ronnie Mitchell

Ronnie’s second husband was Dot Cotton‘s grandson, Charlie. The couple got hitched on January 1, 2015, in one of EastEnders most dramatic weddings. After saying I do, Ronnie (who was heavily pregnant at the time) went into labour. The newlyweds jumped into their car to drive to hospital, not realising Charlie’s dad Nasty Nick had cut the brakes. The car crashed in the middle of the Square. Ronnie’s son Matthew was delivered safely, but she remained in a coma for weeks.

Mick married Linda wearing her dressing gown (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Christmas weddings: And the groom wore pink

Mick Carter and Linda Peacock

Mick and Linda’s epic New Year’s Day wedding was another for the history books. Linda’s rapist Dean made a dramatic return and attempted to drown Mick and their mum Shirley in a freezing lake. Mick managed to get the better of Dean, but his wedding suit didn’t fare so well. Forced to ditch his formal attire, Mick married Linda wearing her iconic pink dressing gown and flamingo slippers.

Ronnie and her sister Roxy both died on her wedding day (Credit: BBC)

Jack Branning and Ronnie Mitchell

Deciding they hadn’t sufficiently hurt one another first time round, Jack and Ronnie decided to do it all over again. They married on New Year’s Day 2017 in a fancy hotel, but tragedy struck hours later. Ronnie discovered her sister Roxy had fallen into the swimming pool. She jumped in to save her, but the weight of her wedding dress caused her to drown. The sisters’ shock death sparked outrage amongst fans and left Jack a widower.

EastEnders Christmas weddings: Take two for Mick and Linda

Mick Carter and Linda Carter

2017 was a very turbulent year for the Carter family. Linda battled cancer, while Mick shared a forbidden snog with daughter-in-law Whitney. Deciding to put their troubles behind them, Linda and Mick renewed their wedding vows on Christmas Day. It should have been forever, but Linda’s alcoholism caused their marriage to collapse.

Mel’s groom Ray tried to murder her (Credit: BBC)

Ray Kelly and Mel Owen

In case you haven’t realised by now EastEnders love a New Year’s Day wedding. And the 2019 one between Ray Kelly and Mel Owen was carnage from start to finish. Mel was plotting revenge on her hubby-to-be after discovering he was a bigamist. Ray rumbled her plan on the morning of the wedding and strangled Mel with her wedding veil. She survived, and they got hitched, but Ray was arrested after leaving the church. Three days later he was shot dead by Mel’s son, Hunter.

Chantelle was trapped in an abusive marriage to Gray (Credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins and Chantelle Atkins

Gray and Chantelle were the envy of the Square when they renewed their vows on December 27, 2019. But behind the beautiful smiles, lurked a dark secret. Gray was a violent abuser who controlled every aspect of his wife’s life. Chantelle died at the hands of her monstrous husband in September 2020.

EastEnders Christmas weddings: A double celebration

Jack Branning and Denise Fox

Breaking with tradition, Jack and Denise opted for a civil partnership instead of marriage. The couple exchanged vows on Christmas Day 2021, and were happy for a while, until Denise had an affair with bad boy Ravi and Jack strayed with Stacey. Divorce followed, but viewers voted for Jack and Dee to reunite during the soap’s 40th anniversary. They’re still together, but for how long?

Gray’s second bride was Chelsea Fox (Credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins and Chelsea Fox

Fans across the country were screaming at Chelsea not to marry abusive Gray on Christmas Day 2021. On the morning of the nuptials, Whitney told Chelsea she had proof that Gray had murdered his first wife, Chantelle. Chelsea tried to call things off, but was manipulated by Gray into going through with the wedding. She soon fell victim to his abuse, but found a way to escape.

Janine’s marriage to Mick Carter did not last (Credit: BBC)

Mick Carter and Janine Butcher

Mick marrying scheming cow Janine did not sit well with fans, who wanted him back with Linda. Mick’s mum Shirley tried to put a stop to the wedding, but Janine became Mrs Carter on December 23, 2022.

Hours later, it was all over after Mick discovered Janine had framed Linda for a car crash. Events reached a dramatic climax when Janine tried to have Linda killed. Mick jumped into the sea to save her and was swept away. He’s presumed dead, but we’re holding out hope of a Mick comeback.

Nish died after trying to sabotage Suki’s wedding to Eve (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Christmas weddings: Sukeve say I do

Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin

It took nearly 40 years of EastEnder for two female characters to marry, and Sukeve’s day was one we’ll never forget. The nation rejoiced as their ladies tied the knot, but Suki’s vengeful ex Nish was lurking. He very nearly killed both of the brides, but love conquered all and it was Nish who was left six feet under.

