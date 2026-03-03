Emmerdale has lost one of its early stars. Eric Allan, who also enjoyed a long and much-loved run on The Archers, has died at the age of 85.

The actor, whose career spanned almost five decades across television, radio and film, was best known to Emmerdale viewers for playing blacksmith Frank Blakely when the soap was still titled Emmerdale Farm.

Eric played Frank Blakely (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale actor Eric Allan dies

No cause of death has been given. Eric is survived by his wife Susan and their son and daughter. He reportedly died on February 8, 2026.

Born in Yorkshire in 1940, Eric spent his early years there and in Wolverhampton before his family moved to Canada when he was 15. His mother worked as a drama tutor and his father was a soldier.

At 18, he returned to Britain determined to pursue acting and went on to train at RADA.

Emmerdale fans will remember him as Frank Blakely, owner of Beckingdale Forge and a friend of Jack Sugden. He appeared in the soap from 1972 until 1974, with one of his most memorable storylines seeing Frank fall in love with Janie Harker. The pair married in 1973 in what became the show’s first ever wedding.

In 1974, Frank accepted a teaching job in Essex and left the village with Janie.

Eric also appeared in Coronation Street as villain Les Fox. In July 1977, his character set up a date with Bet Lynch, only to stand her up so he could rob the shop she lived above.

Frank and Janie’s wedding was the first one ever in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Career outside of Emmerdale

Following his time in Emmerdale, Eric continued to build an impressive list of credits. He appeared in The Bill and Where the Heart Is, before joining The Archers on BBC Radio 4 in 1997.

He played farmer Bert Fry for 25 years until 2021. The character was known for his love of poetry and folklore, and for the deep grief he experienced after the death of his wife Freda in 2015.

Eric’s film career began with 1968’s Tell Me Lies, having appeared in the theatre version of the play a year earlier. He later appeared in I.D. in 1995.

Other screen credits included Bleak Moments, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Bergerac.

With roles stretching from early Emmerdale Farm to a quarter of a century on The Archers, Eric Allan leaves behind a remarkable body of work that spanned generations of viewers and listeners.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

