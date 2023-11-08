Emmerdale: Torvill and Dean starring at Christmas is ‘random’ say fans

Yesterday (Tuesday, November 7), it was announced that Dancing on Ice legends Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean will be soon appearing in Emmerdale.

The duo will be starring in some Christmas scenes in the upcoming months.

Now, Emmerdale fans are all baffled over the ‘random’ upcoming cameo appearance.

Torvill and Dean will appear in some special proposal scenes (Credit: ITV)

Torvill and Dean to appear in Emmerdale this Christmas

Duo Torvill and Dean usually appear on screen as judges on Dancing on Ice but at the end of this year the skating duo will take to the world of soap.

The pair have filmed some Christmas scenes in which they will both appear in Emmerdale alongside a few villagers.

Filming on location in Leeds, both stars have been enjoying appearing in some special marriage proposal scenes.

Speaking about her involvement, Jane Torvill revealed: “I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it.”

Christopher Dean added: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

Fans have no clue how they skaters will be written into the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale fans confused over ‘random’ cameo

Emmerdale fans have been quick to share their thoughts on Torvill and Dean’s guest appearance announcement.

They have been left baffled as to how the skating partners will be included into soap storylines.

One fan wrote: “1. Torvill and Dean seems really random – Who has an interest in Ice Skating? 2. Who is getting married??? I wonder if it’s Mack and Chloe with Chloe exposing Mack and humiliating him on Xmas day?”

Another Emmerdale fan said: “Torvill and Dean, the show still hasn’t improved even after Jane Hudson has left, the writers are dreaming.”

A third fan pondered: “Well I don’t know how they will fit into storyline, it’s usually who’s shacked up with who, or who’s pregnant or who’s murdered who…”

A final person commented: “Why ?? Whatever for lol. Someone’s getting desperate.”

Is an engagement on the cards? (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Who will have a Christmas proposal in Emmerdale?

Torvill and Dean’s guest appearance will involve a Christmas marriage proposal.

But, who could be proposing to who? And, is a festive engagement in store for one Emmerdale couple?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to seeing Torvill and Dean in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!