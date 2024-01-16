Emmerdale: Tom and Belle domestic abuse fears reignite amongst fans

Emmerdale viewers first feared for Belle last year when the Dingles gathered in the Woolpack to go over the events from the night Craig died.

Belle had been proposed to by Tom but had failed to tell her family that he had turned violent after she rejected him.

Now, months later, Emmerdale fans are concerned once more for Belle as she plans to marry Tom.

Tom pushed Belle over (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom was violent towards Belle

On the night of Craig’s death, Belle and Tom had been at home together when Tom surprised Belle.

He got down on one knee and pulled out a ring, proposing to his girlfriend.

However, Belle rejected him, admitting that it was just too soon after Lydia’s rape to be celebrating an engagement. She wanted to wait a little longer.

Tom then took the rejection personally and ended up pushing Belle, making her hit her head on the table.

After this incident, viewers worried that Tom and Belle would soon be involved in a domestic abuse storyline.

However, Belle and Tom’s relationship seemed to be going well again after this, with the couple actually getting engaged at Christmas time during a special ice rink proposal.

Fans are sticking to their theories (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans share concerns for Belle over controlling Tom

Last night though (Monday, January 15), Tom pushed Belle to arrange a date for the wedding as soon as possible. Now, fan fears have sparked up once more after witnessing this controlling behaviour.

They now reckon once again that Tom may soon abuse Belle and turn violent towards her again.

One fan commented: “Tom is coming across as very controlling. What is he really planning with Belle?”

Another replied: “I smell a domestic abuse storyline upcoming…”

I smell a domestic abuse storyline upcoming…. — Vinnie | Justice For Saint Uncle Stephen (@SoapFanVinnie) January 15, 2024

#Emmerdale. There’s something definitely suspicious about Tom. I keep waiting for him to explode! I think he’ll be a violent control freak once he’s got that ring on Belle’s finger. — Sparkysue 👽👾🛸 (@sparkysue) January 15, 2024

Belle is starting to be controlled by Tom #Emmerdale — Nadine Hassan (@NadineH95527536) January 15, 2024

A third viewer shared: “There’s something definitely suspicious about Tom. I keep waiting for him to explode! I think he’ll be a violent control freak once he’s got that ring on Belle’s finger.”

A final person ended: “Belle is starting to be controlled by Tom.”

The stars have shut down the theories (Credit: ITV)

Will Tom abuse Belle?

Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper recently shut down fan theories of a domestic abuse storyline being in the works.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about the one-off incident on the night of Craig’s death, Eden shared: “From that moment on they’ve been on a good path.

“It was a freak incident. It shows how good of a person Belle is that she was able to forgive him for that.

“It’s one of those things where she’s very quickly forgotten that.”

She then confirmed that Belle and Tom are looking towards a happy future together, and that Tom is the ‘love of Belle’s life.’

