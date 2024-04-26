Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson praised for last night’s scenes as his family thank Emmerdale and Mark Charnock for being ‘amazing’

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, April 25), the tensions in Marlon and Rhona’s relationship were clearly affecting Leo.

As Leo refused to get off the school bus, Marlon then sat with him and tried to speak to him in a way he’d understand.

Emmerdale fans are now praising Harvey Rogerson over his recent Makaton scenes.

Marlon tried to reassure Leo (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Leo refused to get off the bus

Recently in Emmerdale, Rhona betrayed Marlon in court by changing her statement. This ultimately led to a sentencing for Gus for eight years.

Marlon was furious that Rhona hadn’t consulted him over her change of plans, adding to tensions in their relationship.

Last night, Leo was ready for a dental appointment but Rhona upset him by yelling on the phone.

After going to school once then appointment was cancelled, Leo returned on the school bus but refused to get off. Marlon then sat with him and tried to reassure Leo that he and Rhona loved each other and him whilst using Makaton.

Rhona overheard the conversation and thought that she and Marlon were back on track but Marlon told her that he was only saying those things to make Leo happy.

Harvey’s family has thanked the soap (Credit: ITV)

Harvey Rogerson’s family thank Mark Charnock and soap for scenes

Harvey’s Instagram page shared a clip of the scene. The account – controlled by Harvey’s family – then captioned the post: “”No more arguing …. Promise.” Tonight’s episode shows how using signing enables many children and young people who have limited speech like Leo express their feelings and be able to communicate more effectively. Along with many other families up and down the country who have children with speech delay we use @makaton in our home with Harvey on a daily basis. On their website Makaton is described as “a unique language programme that uses symbols, signs and speech to enable people to communicate…”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6M49UmIJyF/

“With Makaton, signs are used, with speech, in spoken word order. This helps provide extra clues about what someone is saying. Using signs can help people who have no speech or whose speech is unclear.”

The family later went on to say: “We are so proud of the little part Harvey is playing in bringing signing more into the mainstream and how everyone @emmerdale has embraced it and ensured it is portrayed accurately and realistically. Finally a big shout out to @markcharnock whose signing was amazing.”

Fans have praised the star (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans applaud Harvey Rogerson for performance

Emmerdale viewers have now taken to Harvey’s Instagram comments section to share their own praise for the star.

One fan commented: “Well done Harvey. You were the real star of the show tonight.”

Another person shared: “Absolutely outstanding from Harvey. Sign language is so lovely to see been used on TV.”

A third viewer added: “Should be in the school curriculum from primary school xx Great acting tonight Harvey xx”

