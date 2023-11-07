In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, November 7), Pollard makes a heartbreaking decision about his future.

Struggling to cope with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Pollard lashes out at Brenda and dumps her.

But, does he really mean to end his relationship in Emmerdale spoilers?

Pollard pushes Brenda away (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Pollard finishes with Brenda

Keeping his Parkinson’s a secret from Brenda, Pollard worries that Brenda will see his hospital appointment letter.

Mandy advises him to be honest with Brenda but Pollard can’t help thinking that he’ll be a burden.

With Pollard going to his appointment alone, David and Brenda are confused over his behaviour.

Mandy turns up at the hospital to support Eric before he gets the devastating confirmation of his Parkinson’s.

Unable to take Mandy’s advise, Pollard struggles to cope with his diagnosis and heads home to have a heartbreaking chat with Brenda.

Lashing out at his partner, Pollard makes the upsetting decision to dump Brenda.

Brenda’s left taken aback with the shock of Pollard’s sudden decision. But, can Pollard open up to Brenda and tell her the truth?

Aaron takes his anger out on Vinny again (Credit: ITV)

Aaron continues to threaten Vinny

With Aaron continuing to demand his money from Vinny, Vinny hopes that Aaron will soon see sense if he spends some time with Eve.

Vinny tries to get on Aaron’s good side at the scrapyard but soon realises that Aaron’s not the guy he used to be. But, will Vinny hand over the cash?

Tracy has her eye on Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy’s jealous

Despite telling Caleb to stay away from her, Tracy can’t help but watch over at Caleb whilst having dinner with Nate in the Woolpack.

She soon becomes jealous when she sees Caleb and Bernice flirt with each other. But, will she regret turning Caleb down?

Lydia moves out of the Dingle household (Credit: ITV)

Lydia moves into Home Farm

Still angry with Sam, Lydia takes up Will’s offer of staying at Home Farm. Sam worries that this means Lydia’s left him for good. But, will Lydia forgive Sam?

Jacob and Vic have a close call (Credit: ITV)

Victoria and Jacob are almost caught

Jacob and Vic risk things when they hold hands outside of the shop. However, they try to act normal and spring apart when David appears. But, will he rumble them?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

