Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Matty cracks and tells Mack everything

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, December 12), Mack continues his attempt to prise information about Chloe and Reuben out of Matty.

Unable to keep the truth away from him any longer, Matty finally gives him some answers.

But, what will Mack do now that he’s been given more information in Emmerdale spoilers?

Matty blurts out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Matty reveals the truth

Tonight, Mack continues to struggle ahead of Christmas as he worries about his son’s whereabouts.

Matty feels guilty for keeping the truth from Mack, starting to argue with Amy as the pressure gets too much for him.

Speaking to Mack, Matty finally cracks and gives Mack more information about Chloe and Reuben.

He tells Mack that he and Amy are planning on going to visit Chloe and Reuben tomorrow.

Mack’s furious that they knew all along where Chloe and Reuben were, pondering what to do with this discovery.

But, will Mack be able to get Matty to give him any more details? Will Mack ever be reunited with his son?

Samson gets a new job (Credit: ITV)

Things are looking up for Sam and Samson

Emmerdale fans will know that Sam’s been feeling down in the dumps due to his relationship with Lydia crumbling.

Kim recently told Lydia that she had been at the scene on the night of Craig’s death and had watched him die.

Lydia was furious at this betrayal and decided to go and stay at her mum’s, leaving her family behind for Christmas.

This evening, Sam and Samson try to enjoy the festive season despite Lydia not being present to celebrate with them.

Sam’s thrilled for Samson when he lands himself a new job. The pair then try to plan for Christmas Day, excited for the festivities as it both gives them something to focus on. But, will Sam and Lydia be able to sort things out?

