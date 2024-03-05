Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mary left gutted as Suzy and Vanessa rekindle their romance

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, March 5), Mary’s devastated when she watches Vanessa woo Suzy back in the Woolpack.

At the Woolpack karaoke night, Vanessa grabs the mic and manages to impress her ex girlfriend.

But, have all of Mary’s hopes and dreams now been crushed in Emmerdale spoilers?

Vanessa woos Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy and Vanessa kiss

With Gail putting on a karaoke night in the pub, Vanessa has a go at singing in an attempt to win back her ex.

Mary’s devastated when she watches Vanessa and Suzy kiss each other. But, is this reunion just a one off?

Caleb won’t be too impressed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain helps Nate get revenge on Caleb

Caleb tries to get back into Nate’s good books with an apology but Nate doesn’t take this conversation well and lashes out. He wants nothing to do with him.

With Ruby reassuring Kim that she wants to bring Caleb down, Kim plots to anger Nate even more.

Seeing Caleb and Tracy chatting together, Nate wants out of the business. However, Caleb tells him that this can’t happen.

Pinning Caleb to the car, Nate’s upset when he realises that Frankie’s watched him cause a scene.

Desperate to make Caleb pay, Nate then starts up a revenge plan as he asks Aaron to help him steal cars from the business.

Aaron makes no promises and informs Cain about Nate’s plan. It isn’t long before Cain and Aaron team up and vow to help Nate get his revenge. What will Caleb make of the matter?

Aaron changes his mind (Credit: ITV)

Aaron agrees to get tested

Viewers will know that last night (Monday, March 4), Aaron made it clear that he never wants to get tested for the BRCA2 gene.

However, after seeing his mum decide on a double mastectomy and fear for her loved ones and their futures, Aaron puts in his referral for the gene test tonight. What will the outcome be?

Read more: Who's leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

