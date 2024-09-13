Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim suffers heartbreak as her horse is stolen

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday, September 13), Kim is distraught after she realises her beloved horse has been stolen.

Kim’s partner Will has recently been the victim of a blackmail plot – could the blackmailer be responsible for the theft of Kim’s horse?

This is coming up tonight in Emmerdale spoilers.

Someone is blackmailing Will in Emmerdale

What’s been happening with Will?

Earlier this year, Will cheated on Kim with ex wife Rose, after she deliberately set out to entice him.

It was then revealed to Will and Kim that Rose was working with Ruby to bring down Kim.

Kim and Will managed to get rid of Rose, by paying her off, and she is now sunning herself in Spain.

However, someone has discovered Will’s indiscretion and is threatening to spill the beans to Kim unless he pays up.

The barn fire this week stopped Will from making a payment drop for his blackmailer and he is still none the wiser as to who it could be.

Who has stolen Kim's horse?

Emmerdale spoilers: Someone steals Kim’s horse

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Kim is upset because her horse has been stolen.

How will Will respond to the shock news? And is his blackmailer responsible for taking the horse?

Spoilers for next week reveal that there will be another twist in the blackmail plot as Kim is kidnapped.

As the blackmailer ups the price to £50,000, Will returns home expecting lunch only to find Kim missing. Where has she gone?

He is later horrified to get a call from the blackmailer, informing him they’ve kidnapped his wife.

Who is Will’s tormentor and will Kim and her horse be OK?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

