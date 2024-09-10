Emmerdale spoilers: Kim abducted as Will’s blackmailed further

In Emmerdale spoilers, Will Taylor is shocked when his blackmailer kidnaps Kim. This follows weeks of torment for Will, who has been blackmailed over his part in Rose’s disappearance.

As his desperation grows, Will makes a deal with Caleb to secure the money he needs to pay off the blackmailer. But how will he react when his tormentor reveals that they have kidnapped Kim?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Will approaches Caleb for help (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Desperate Will makes a deal with Caleb

To punish Will for missing the drop-off last week, his blackmailer ups their demand to £50k. Desperate to raise the funds, Will asks Caleb for a loan in return for his shares in the haulage business.

Caleb is surprised but agrees. And Will is in a good mood when he makes promises to Kim.

However, his upbeat mood is short-lived. It evaporates altogether when the blackmailer messages, demanding payment.

Will’s got the money he needs – but is it too late? (Credit: ITV)

Kim is kidnapped

The next day, Will secures £40k from his deal with Caleb. He texts the blackmailer to let them know he has the cash.

Afterwards, he shares the details of his deal with Caleb to Jimmy – who is left fuming at Will’s betrayal.

The situation escalates when Will returns home to find Kimm missing. He’s horrified to get a call from the blackmailer, informing Will that they’ve kidnapped his wife.

Someone is playing dangerous games with Will (Credit: ITV)

Will heads into the woods

As he follows his blackmailer’s instructions, Will arrives in a remote patch of woodlands. He’s shocked to find a mannequin dressed as Kim.

Will is shocked to find a mannequin all dressed up as his wife (Credit: ITV)

Further instructions goad him deeper into the woods.

What will he find there?

