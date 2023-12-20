The Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, December 20) reveal that Kim Tate confesses everything to stunned husband Will Taylor. But how will he react when he learns of her part in rapist Craig’s death?

We learned earlier this year that Kim inadvertently killed Lydia Dingle’s rapist, Craig, as he lay bloodied and beaten in a field. Having been kidnapped by vengeful Sam and Cain, Craig reached out to Kim for help.

Kim breaks the news to Will about her part in Craig’s death (Credit: ITV)

When Kim, who was riding her horse through the field, refused, Craig attempted to grab one of the horse’s legs. It was then that the horse kicked Craig in the head, killing him instantly.

How will Will react when he learns the truth?

Gus is reaching his breaking point (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mary attempts to help grief-ridden Gus look after Ivy. Gus has been struggling with parenthood following the death of his wife. But will he accept the help of Ivy’s biological grandmother?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Will is stunned to learn about Kim’s involvement in Craig’s death (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim tells Will the truth

Will is left stunned when Kim tells him that she played a big part in Craig’s death. Kim lays out her version of events, but Will feels shocked and betrayed by her keeping a secret of this magnitude from him.

Can Will keep Kim’s secret? (Credit: ITV)

Following this revelation, Kim urges Will to keep quiet.

But will he be able to keep her secret?

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Gus can’t cope alone (Credit: ITV)

Mary worries about Gus

Mary attempts to help grief-ridden Gus with baby Ivy. Her concern only grows when a call from the funeral directors shows just how much Gus is struggling.

What will Mary do next? And will Gus be able to accept her help?

