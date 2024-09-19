Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim abducted by Will’s tormentor as he’s summoned into woodlands

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Will Taylor’s mystery tormentor kidnaps Kim – summoning him into the woods if he wants to save his wife.

Following the kidnappers’ instructions, Will is shocked by what he finds there. Just how much danger is Kim in?

Elsewhere, Billy keeps a secret from suspicious Dawn, who has found his money stash. Meanwhile, Ryan is left feeling deflated when Gail shares some disappointing news. Can he change her mind?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Will’s tormentor has kidnapped Kim! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will’s blackmailer kidnaps Kim

Securing £40k in cash from his deal with Caleb, Will texts his blackmailer to tell them that he has their money. Afterwards, he tells a fuming Jimmy about the deal he’s made with Caleb.

Returning home, Will is horrified to find that Kim is missing – with a call from his blackmailer claiming to have kidnapped his wife.

What he finds in the woods shocks Will (Credit: ITV)

Following the blackmailer’s instructions, Will drives out to the woods. Arriving in a deserted area, he finds a mannequin dressed up as his wife, with a ticking clock and a note attached.

Desperate to save Kim, Will heads deeper into the woods. Just what is going on here?

Dawn demands answers (Credit: ITV)

Billy’s got a secret

Dawn confronts Billy over the secret stash of money she found. When he tells her that it’s savings for a surprise, Dawn is quick to forgive her man.

However, when Dawn goes back upstairs, secretive Billy calls someone and asks for more work.

What is Billy hiding?

Gail tells Ryan that she’s moving out (Credit: ITV)

Gail’s news leaves Ryan disappointed

Gail tells Ryan that she’s keen to find a new place of her own. However, when she tells him she wants to live alone, Ryan deflates.

Can he convince Gail to move in with him?

