Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jacob and Victoria reunite

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Jacob Gallagher and Victoria Sugden rekindle their romance after calling their relationship off in the wake of David’s exit from the village.

Victoria and Jacob recently gave into their passions in an illicit romance behind his family’s back – including his stepdad and her ex, David.

After he caught the pair in a passionate embrace last week, heartbroken David packed up his things and left… seemingly for good.

The kiss that broke David’s heart (Credit: ITV)

With David gone, Victoria decided to call off her relationship with Jacob. But, as their chemistry continues to sizzle, for how long can they stay away from each other?

And how will the village react when Jacob and Victoria go public with their David-destroying romance?

Pollard opened up to Brenda about his Parkinson’s… but no-one told David (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Eric Pollard has been struggling to accept his Parkinson’s diagnosis. As Brenda and Pollard try to come to terms with his declining health, Manpreet tries her best to provide her support.

Can Pollard find the help he needs?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Jacob talks Victoria into a momentous decision (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Victoria and Jacob rekindle their romance

After a tumultuous week, Victoria is unable to resist the chemistry between her and Jacob.

Jacob is delighted when he manages to convince her that things will be easier if they stop keeping their relationship a secret.

But how will the rest of the village react to news of Victoria and Jacob’s romance?

Pollard has been struggling to come to terms with his Parkinson’s diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet tries to help Brenda and Pollard

Following Pollard’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, Manpreet does her best to support him and Brenda.

Can Pollard find the help and support that he needs?

