Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Heath and Cathy plot to get to a party

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, 29 December) reveal Heath and Cathy making a plot to escape the village on New Year’s Eve.

But where are they going and what are they going to do when they get there?

And will they take Angelica along for the ride?

Read on to find out more in Emmerdale spoilers

Heath and Cathy make a plan (Credit: ITV)

Party plans!

The village teens want to go to a party in Hotten to celebrate the new year.

But they’re too young to drive, and they don’t have a car anyway. So they give up and decide to do something else, right?

Wrong!

The teens won’t give up that easily (Credit: ITV)

Down but not out in Emmerdale spoilers

With their party plans falling apart, the teens don’t want to admit defeat. Plus Angelica’s totally got the hots for Heath and the more time they can spend together, the better.

So they put their heads together and come up with a way to get to the party.

But will they live to regret it?

Cathy and Heath plot to get to the party (Credit: ITV)

Nicola for mayor!

Meanwhile, oblivious to the plotting and planning that’s going on under her roof, Nicola is making some plans of her own. She convinces an impressed Jimmy – and a much less enthusiastic Bob – that it’s a good idea to host a councillor party at the B&B.

They agree so it’s full-steam ahead for Mrs King!

Because the party isn’t the only thing she’s planning – she wants to be mayor!

Put a ring on it!

Fresh from their icy proposal, future bride and groom Belle and Tom are totally loved up.

And Belle is delighted when Tom gives her an engagement ring. He tells her it used to belong to his mum.

How will Belle react?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!