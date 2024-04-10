Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb begs Nate to save him after he collapses in the village

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Caleb’s life is on the line – and only Nate can help him. But will the spurned nephew swallow his pride and get his uncle to hospital?

Also, Rhona is worried about her impending court case and Charles plans a surprise for Manpreet – but will she like it?

All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Caleb is in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Caleb collapses

After Monday’s showdown in the pub (April 8) Caleb has nailed his colours to Ruby’s mast. Even though relations with the Dingles are at an all-time low, Ruby is hopeful he’s committed to her.

When Caleb wakes up in pain, he tries to get an emergency doctor’s appointment with Manpreet. However, she’s too busy to see him and rushes him away.

As he’s sitting on a bench in the village he doubles over in pain, unable to walk. Nate finds him collapsed and in agony and Caleb begs for help. After Caleb’s affair with Tracy, Nate is not in a helpful mood.

But will he realise how serious the situation is and get Caleb to hospital? Or will pride get in the way of his morals? And what’s wrong with Caleb? Will he survive?

Manpreet is blindsided by the proposal (Credit: ITV)

Charles proposes in Emmerdale spoilers

After implying to the Bishop they were intending to get married and under pressure from Claudette, Charles decides there’s no time like the present. Nervously setting everything up for a romantic proposal in the Woolpack, he invites Manpreet for lunch.

With a busy day at the surgery, flustered Manpreet arrives late and is caught off guard by Charles getting down on one knee. She feels pressured into saying yes, with Claudette eagerly watching on.

Gail announces the happy news to the whole pub. But is this really what Manpreet wants?

Can Marlon help Rhona keep her mind off things? (Credit: ITV)

Rhona worries

With her kidnap trial approaching fast, Rhona is a bag of nerves. Realising the damage she has done to her family she can’t concentrate on anything else.

Marlon desperately tries to take her mind off the upcoming court case, but it’s clear nothing is going to work. Will Rhona find the strength to face court and whatever punishment is coming?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

