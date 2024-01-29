Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain wakes from coma as Chas tells the Dingles about her cancer diagnosis

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, January 29), Moira’s relieved when Cain finally wakes up from his coma whilst in hospital.

However, the family doesn’t have time to rest as Chas then reveals her diagnosis to her loved ones.

But, will the Dingles be able to support both Chas and Cain in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain comes round (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain survives the attack

Tonight, Cain comes out of his coma with Moira by his side at the hospital. With Cain having seen better days, Chas makes her anger towards Aaron clear.

Mack’s livid with Aaron for what he’s done to Cain, telling him that he deserves to be punished for attacking him.

At the hospital, Cain is told that he must stay put in bed but Cain has other ideas and discharges himself.

Aaron worries after finding out that Cain is out of the hospital, unsure of what to do next.

With the family cutting him out, can Aaron rebuild bridges with his family?

Chas decides to open up to her loved ones (Credit: ITV)

Chas tells her family about her breast cancer

Chas worries about her breast cancer diagnosis and confides in Liam once more about her concerns.

Liam listens to Chas and tries to support her whilst encouraging her to be honest with her loved ones.

Taking Liam’s advice, Chas finally takes a brave step of telling her family in the Woolpack.

Chas’ family rushes to support her but Aaron fails to give his mum the love she needs. He then walks away which upsets a struggling Chas. But, can he put any bad blood aside and be there for her?

Jai has had enough (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai can’t stand to be around Amit

Jai pretends to be ill so that he doesn’t have to go to work and see Amit at The Hide. But, can they both put an end to this father-son feud?

Nicola and Jimmy worry about Angelica (Credit: ITV)

Angelica’s court hearing date is decided

After resigning from her job at the council, Nicola worries when she and Jimmy receive a date for Angelica’s court hearing.

Both of Angelica’s parents are concerned about what’s around the corner. But, will Angelica go to prison?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!