Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain tells Moira what’s really wrong with him

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Cain is struggling and refusing to open up about what is troubling him. As Moira pushes for answers, he drops a bombshell. But will she be able to help him?

Meanwhile, Chas is heartbroken as Aaron plans to leave. However, Mack is certain he can talk Aaron round – can he?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Cain comes clean (Credit: ITV)

Cain drops a bombshell on Moira

After being left for dead by Aaron last week, Cain decided to check himself out of hospital against doctor’s orders last night (Monday January 29). He has been popping the painkillers and worrying wife Moira, who is desperate to get him to take his condition seriously.

After Chas’s cancer confession, Moira is even more concerned about Cain. But her fussing is frustrating him and after taking more pills, he storms out.

When he returns, he finally opens up about what’s bothering him. His bombshell shocks Moira, but will she be able to help him through whatever it is that’s going on?

Can Mack persuade Aaron to stay? (Credit: ITV)

Aaron decides to leave in Emmerdale spoilers

Aaron packs his backs and makes to leave the village, but Mack stops him. He’s determined to make Aaron stick around and be there for his mum.

Chas is devastated to realise Aaron is leaving, but Aaron doesn’t want to hear it and stalks off.

Mackenzie follows him, desperate to make him see sense about what he’s doing. Aaron isn’t interested and makes it very clear he does not want to talk either. But Mack perseveres – will he get through to Aaron? And can mother and son reconcile?

Things still aren’t right with Charity (Credit: ITV)

Charity continues to hide her pain

With everything unfolding with Chas, Charity keeps her own struggles silent. She and Chas spend some time drinking and talking, but Charity is determined to be a rock for Chas.

It means she fails to be honest about her own problems.

Meanwhile, Mack also can’t get through to Charity. Can she ever be honest about what’s going on with her?

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain and Chas bond

When Chas and Cain meet up after her revelation, they reflect on their lives. Talking about how they got to where they are now, Chas tells her brother she’s frightened about her cancer. She’s grateful they’ve caught it early, however. But can Cain support her through this toughest of times?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

