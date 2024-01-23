Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron packs his bags to leave after Chas’ cancer news

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Aaron is not popular amongst the Dingle clan after putting Cain in hospital. When Chas braves breaking the news of her cancer diagnosis to her family, Aaron decides the best thing for him to do is get out of town.

Will mother and son reunite before he goes? Can she persuade him to stay? Or will Aaron leave Emmerdale for good this time?

Aaron keeps back during his mum’s announcement (Credit: ITV)

Chas comes clean in Emmerdale spoilers

With Cain in hospital, Aaron tries to find out how his uncle is. He asks Chas, who makes it clear she’s not interested in speaking to him at all. Meanwhile, Mack won’t even look at his former partner-in-crime. Mack tells Aaron he deserves everything that’s coming to him.

Elsewhere, Chas is still confiding in Liam over her cancer diagnosis. He urges her to tell her family and not keep it a secret any longer. She finally agrees it’s for the best.

Gathering the family at the pub, everyone is arguing – typical Dingles. Chas then breaks them up by revealing her news. Everyone is shocked, but supportive as they gather round Chas and offer comfort.

However, Aaron keeps his distance. In fact, before long he walks away. He breaks Chas’ heart once again as she realises he intends to leave town.

Will Mack persuade Aaron to stay – or is it too late? (Credit: ITV)

Aaron leaves Emmerdale?

As Aaron packs his bags, Mackenzie is determined to stop him. Just as Aaron goes to get into the car with his things, Mack rushes over to make him see sense.

Mack desperately tries to get through to Aaron, however Aaron is just irritated at the interruption. Mack’s like a dog with a bone, though, and follows Aaron, sure he can get through to him.

Mack offers his support, but Aaron insists he doesn’t want to talk. Still not giving up, Mack continues to push – but can he get Aaron to change his mind about leaving? And will Aaron finally reunite with his mum and put the past behind them?

Liv was out in the storm and Aaron blames Chas for her death (Credit: ITV)

What exactly happened between Aaron and Chas?

Aaron is still grieving for his sister, Liv, whose death he blames on Chas. At the time, Chas was having an affair with Al Chapman and even missed her mum Faith’s death because she was with Al.

Aaron was disgusted when he found out about his mum cheating on her husband – and Aaron’s father figure – Paddy. And when Chas got injured and had to go to hospital, Liv had to go and collect Eve, which caused her to be out in the storm where she was crushed by a caravan.

When Aaron discovered Al had taken his mum to the hospital, he assumed they had been together and the affair was why Liv had died. Despite Chas’s multiple attempts to reconnect with her son, Aaron’s made it clear he has no interest in being part of her life.

Will the cancer diagnosis finally make him change his mind? Or drive them even further apart?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

